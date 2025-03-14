Meet Howie and Ewa Lenart: €600K raised and our funding journey has just begun
Ewa Lenart founded Howie Systems in the summer of 2024. The Viennese PropTech startup aims to revolutionize the construction and real estate industry with its AI Copilot, designed to simplify navigating through data. Recently, the company secured a six-figure investment, primarily from London-based VC Pi Labs. But that’s just the beginning, says solo founder Ewa Lenart.
In this episode, we’ll dive into Howie’s solution, its journey to securing investment, and its plans to help the architecture, engineering, and construction industries save money. Plus, we’ll shine a spotlight on women in leadership roles tackling challenges in the construction sector. How are you holding up, ladies?
The topics:
- Founding Story: „I am a Domain Founder“
- The Current State of Data in the Construction Industry
- Howie Explained & Its Target Audience
- Secured Investment & Next Steps
- Waiting List & global Early Adopters
- Meet the Team
- Howie Systems vs. Trunk Tools
- Challenges for Women in the Austrian Construction Industry
- Positive Changes Driven by Women
- Howie’s Focus for 2025
