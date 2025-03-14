Podcast

Meet Howie and Ewa Lenart: €600K raised and our funding journey has just begun

Avatar
Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview

Ewa Lenart founded Howie Systems in the summer of 2024. The Viennese PropTech startup aims to revolutionize the construction and real estate industry with its AI Copilot, designed to simplify navigating through data. Recently, the company secured a six-figure investment, primarily from London-based VC Pi Labs. But that’s just the beginning, says solo founder Ewa Lenart.

In this episode, we’ll dive into Howie’s solution, its journey to securing investment, and its plans to help the architecture, engineering, and construction industries save money. Plus, we’ll shine a spotlight on women in leadership roles tackling challenges in the construction sector. How are you holding up, ladies?

The topics:

  • Founding Story: „I am a Domain Founder“
  • The Current State of Data in the Construction Industry
  • Howie Explained & Its Target Audience
  • Secured Investment & Next Steps
  • Waiting List & global Early Adopters
  • Meet the Team
  • Howie Systems vs. Trunk Tools
  • Challenges for Women in the Austrian Construction Industry
  • Positive Changes Driven by Women
  • Howie’s Focus for 2025

If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a 5-star rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. Feedback, comments or guests you would like to hear in the talk with us can be sent to feedback@trendingtopics.at.

Werbung
Werbung

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials unserer Partner

Die besten Artikel in unserem Netzwerk

Deep Dives

Startup & Scale-up Investment Tracker 2025

Die größten Finanzierungsrunden des Jahres im Überblick
#glaubandich CHALLENGE Hochformat.

#glaubandich CHALLENGE 2025

Österreichs größter Startup-Wettbewerb - 13 Top-Investoren mit an Bord
© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
Die 2 Minuten 2 Millionen Investoren. © PULS 4 / Gerry Frank

2 Minuten 2 Millionen | Staffel 12

Die Startups - die Investoren - die Deals - die Hintergründe

BOLD Community

Podcast-Gespräche mit den BOLD Minds

IPO Success Stories

Der Weg an die Wiener Börse

Weiterlesen