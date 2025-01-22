Melania Trump’s Memecoin is a simple Solana token – and still worth billions

After US President Donald Trump launched his own memecoin onto the crypto market on Saturday (and immediately earned billions), his wife and future First Lady is now seizing the opportunity to cash in. She has followed her husband’s example and launched her own official meme token, MELANIA, onto the crypto network. The memecoin has already been communicated via the 54-year-old’s official social media accounts.

And with success: There are a total of one billion MELANIA units, 162 million of which are currently on crypto exchanges or in wallets. At a price of around 12 dollars per token, that makes a market capitalization of two billion dollars. And that’s not all: only around 15 percent of the total tokens have been released for public trading, the rest is reserved for the team, the treasury and the „community“. This means that the company behind the campaign still has tokens with a current value of another ten billion dollars that could be distributed over time.

The company behind the shares is MKT World, which is apparently short for „Melania Knauss Trump“. Technically, Melania Trump’s memecoin is really nothing special – you can see the tokens as digital fan items, with the only difference being that you can sell them for significantly more than you bought them for when the price increases. MELANIA is already being traded actively on decentralized and centralized crypto exchanges, including of course those in the Solana ecosystem.

Solana Blockchain and the Andreessen Connection

Because: MELANIA is a technically very simple token on the Solana blockchain. Similar to Ethereum (where they are ERC-20 tokens), Solana not only has the native SOL token, but also the so-called SPL tokens (Solana Program Library Token). These are the counterpart to Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard. This enables developers to quickly and inexpensively create and manage their own cryptocurrencies on the Solana blockchain.

In principle, anyone with the necessary expertise can create their own cryptocurrency on other blockchains such as Ethereum or the Binance Chain. Solana is considered to be very cheap, and from the Trumps‘ point of view, this blockchain has another advantage: unlike Ethereum or Binance, it comes from Silicon Valley and has found a number of venture capitalists there, most notably Andreessen Horowitz. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are known Trump supporters, so the choice of blockchain is a good fit.

Solana has become one of the most important places to go for memecoins in recent years. If you want to see how easy it is to create these fun tokens, you can watch it on Pump.fun. New memecoins based on Solana are constantly being created there and released into the world. Only a few are successful because they usually lack one thing: the marketing, the social media reach, and the fame that personalities like Donald and Melania Trump bring with them to make the prices climb.