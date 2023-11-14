Solid State Battery: The race for the „Holy Grail“

Xiaoxi He is Research Director at the market researcher IDTechEx. In this guest post, she addresses the market and developments around the solid-state battery, which is often regarded as the “Holy Grail” of mobility.

Ever increasing popularity of solid-state batteries

The announcement claimed by Toyota that it had a “technological breakthrough” to resolve durability issues and “a solution for materials” for a solid-state battery (SSB) powering EVs in July 2023 has triggered another wave of interest in SSBs, in addition to the continuous efforts from companies such as BMW, CATL, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Panasonic, Samsung, Volkswagen, etc.

SSBs have had strategic importance in multiple countries and regions. For instance, Germany earmarked 1 billion Euros to support a consortium looking to produce electric car battery cells and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries. In the UK, a 30-month collaborative project, “PowerDrive Line,” develops a lithium-based solid-state battery for EVs and PHEVs and establishes a pre-pilot line for this SSB cell technology. The Japanese government has created the Consortium for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center (Libtec) to push forward with research into solid-state batteries. In South Korea, the three largest battery manufacturers, SK Innovation, LG Chem, and Samsung SDI, promote joint research on next-generation battery fields, including solid-state batteries. US SSB companies have attracted investment from global battery vendors, car makers, and venture capitals, with continuous reported progress.

By replacing the flammable organic liquid electrolyte with solid-state electrolyte (SSE), SSBs enable improved safety and abuse tolerance. The SSE can also be paired with lithium metal anode and high-voltage cathode, leading to potentially higher energy density. The special features of SSBs make them possible to be connected in series and in parallel within a cell, resulting in flexible packing designs. In addition, the innovative pack design enables higher assembly efficiency, helping further increase the energy density and decrease cost at system level.

Value propositions offered by solid-state batteries. Source: IDTechEx

The unique value propositions have led to SSBs being pursued by academic researchers, battery developers, automotive OEMs, investors, material and component suppliers. In addition, the conventional manufacturing of Li-ion batteries has traditionally been dominated by East Asian countries, with notable contributions from Japan, China, and South Korea. However, a significant shift is underway as the United States and various European nations are competing in the race, effectively redirecting the creation of added value away from East Asia, with a strategic emphasis on establishing battery manufacturing facilities in closer proximity to the application markets.