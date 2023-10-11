Podcast

UNICEF NextGen: How Young Philanthropists Work for a Better World for Children

UNICEF NextGen is a community of young philanthropists between the ages of 21 and 45 who use their skills, expertise, time, networks and financial resources to help children. Now, UNICEF NextGen launches in Austria and wants to ensure that exciting projects for children can be financed here as well.

And to talk about that, we welcome Kelly Wilson, Chair of UNICEF NextGen Los Angeles und National Board Member von UNICEF USA, to the podcast today. The topics:

  • Kelly’s commitment to UNICEF
  • How UNICEF NextGen works
  • Why NextGen is coming to Austria
  • How people can get involved
  • Which projects are funded

