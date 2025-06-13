A world without wasted talents

The Climate Lab is an innovation hub for climate stakeholders from all over Europe. It is an initiative of the Austrian Climate and Energy Fund and the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action (BMK) and is being implemented together with the country’s largest energy supplier, Wien Energie, the EIT Climate-KIC and the Impact Hub. In this guest article, the Climate Lab talks to Darshini Waibel, a social tech entrepreneur and the founder of Greenpertise, a senior expert ecosystem for sustainability. Greenpertise was launched in 2024 with the support of AustriaWirtschaftservice.

What is Greenpertise doing?

Greenpertise simplifies the search for high-quality sustainability experts. We serve organisations across the public and private sectors. We bring a wide range of skills that are relevant to the sustainability sector in one place. Our experts are typically solopreneurs with 15 years of experience. We also welcome the leaders of micro-consultancies with fewer than 10 employees. Through our community events – like the Greenpertise Keynote Lab – and access to projects, we transform the local experience of our experts into global influence.

The Greenpertise Keynote Lab?

The Greenpertise Keynote Lab is our upcoming international career growth event in Vienna. We designed the July 2025 edition to catalyse the careers of senior professional women.

If I’m now a company in need of something, how does it work on the company side, how do I have to proceed?

You can find us on LinkedIn, and you can register via our website. Once you are registered in our ecosystem, we assess your sustainability profile. We assess your current sustainability practices, your sustainability team resources, and your priorities for the next six months. We then match you with the relevant expertise, whether it is a solopreneur or several experts working in parallel, or a team of experts collaborating on a bigger project. Sustainability managers may also register for our immersive career growth events via our website.

What kind of companies are usually requesting your support?

While initially designed for SMEs, we are now servicing both small and large companies. Small companies developing sustainability innovation projects seek our specialists to produce research to advance their product development – for eg, an AI-based data product for regenerative agriculture, a water innovation solution or a circular economy initiative. Larger companies with established sustainability teams come to us for discrete specialist support to develop new programmes or fill a capacity gap in the peak reporting season. Our experienced solopreneurs are also great sparring partners for new heads of sustainability, who need micro advice for shaping their new role.

How large is your network?

As a startup, we currently have a pool of 100 vetted experts across a wide range of sustainability topics. They offer deep topic knowledge and industry experience. Our community of experts keeps growing every week. There is also a constant flow across the two sides of our ecosystem. We have sustainability managers turning to independent practice and vice-versa. Our ecosystem facilitates such transitions.

How do you ensure the quality of your experts?

We have a very structured vetting methodology. Experts begin their journey with us with a video-based interview, where we test their skills, knowledge and ambition for impact. Second, our experts have an opportunity to showcase their expertise via our community events, which they use to further shape their service. Finally, client feedback offers a continuous assessment of the technical expertise of a consultant. We pay particular attention to clarity in communication and the ability to collaborate remotely.

What’s your business model?

Our premium expert matching service has a commission-based model.

What was the most exciting request you already had?

In the public sector, the most exciting large policy project we worked on recently was for the European Commission. We provided research and guidance on the implementation of EU sustainability policy in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. We brought together a team of experts with complementary knowledge and skills. In the private sector, we helped a publicly listed tech company transform its leadership academy into a women-focused sustainability academy. It is always exciting to intervene at a programme level with measurable impact.

Are we talking about a local or international group of experts?

Greenpertise is born global. We are mobilizing experts across continents and collaborating with a range of local partners to access and deploy our talent.

So if I’m a company from Austria, that wants to enter a market somewhere in Africa, can you help?

Certainly. A company in Austria can use Greenpertise to get access to local expertise. We have, for example, trustworthy sustainability experts in Nigeria, South Africa, Mauritius, among others. You can tap into their local network and influence to grow your business.

What are you currently working on?

We launched the Greenpertise Keynote Lab this year to catalyze the careers of senior professional women in our ecosystem. As a social tech entrepreneur based in Austria, I would like to have local social impact. Gender equality is a topic very close to my heart. In corporate Austria, I note that gender parity on boards will now take place in 2049, 10 years later than expected according to the latest gender diersity index. In my view, we need to double down on diversity and inclusion programmes and not yield to international pressure on the subject.

How did you come to the idea?

Across more than 200 conversations with sustainability experts, I noted a consistent trend. Women are less confident and struggle to tell their own story in a way that truly reflects their expertise. We have created a space designed to convert their career story into a powerful keynote. Over three days, they will step back from the noise, tap into their creative energy and craft a keynote that not only tells a story, but also opens doors to new opportunities and impact. They will empower their next chapter with the support of inspiring coaches, peers and a community that sees their true potential.

How does the Climate Lab and the community support you?

The Climate Lab has been a fantastic professional home for Greenpertise over the last year. Our dynamic ecosystem of consultants, startups and corporate partners allow me to constantly experiment with the design and development of Greenpertise. I have also chosen the Climate Lab as the venue for the Greenpertise Keynote Lab in July and look forward to working closely with your team to make it a success.

What’s your vision for 2030?

I dream of a world with zero talent waste. I’m working to catalyze the career of 10,000 sustainability experts by 2030. More broadly, Greenpertise is growing its thought leadership on the future of work systems. Each company will need to find a creative balance among internal employees, external consultants and AI agents to remain competitive in the market.

It takes a whole community to implement my vision. I’m extremely grateful to the team that supported the incubation of Greenpertise under the AWS grant (Jacqueline Kressner, Christine Helmel, Ariana Barker, Shreyash Ranjan and the Kimolian Academy team), the CMS Reich Rohrwig legal accelerator, the Tech2Impact Edge programme, and all my current strategic partners, experts and clients growing Greenpertise in 2025.

Darshini is a lawyer and economist by training, with 20 years’ experience in regulatory ecosystems at the international, EU and national levels. She started her career at the World Bank, where she managed a global pool of experts. At UBS, she analysed and advocated on EU financial regulation and sustainability. In the UK government, she led an industry secretariat to expand the use of dormant financial assets for social and environmental causes. She currently advises climate and social tech start-ups in Europe.