AI Act: 7 elements should decide what AI is and what is not

In addition to the guide for prohibited AI applications, the EU Commission has now also published a guide to help companies assess whether their AI systems fall under the AI ​​Act or not. The key here is the definition of which software is actually considered an AI system.

“The AI ​​Act does not apply to all systems, but only to those systems that meet the definition of an ‘AI system’ within the meaning of Article 3 paragraph 1 of the AI ​​Act. The definition of

an AI system is therefore key to understanding the scope of the AI ​​Act,” it says.

So, get ready: are you AI or are you not?

7 points that distinguish AI from non-AI

The guide lists 7 points that ultimately determine whether or not an AI system is to be regulated. In principle, it is decided on a case-by-case basis whether it is an AI system or not; there is “no automatic determination or exhaustive list of systems that would either fall under the definition or not.”

In addition, it says that not all 7 points have to be fulfilled. There is a “construction phase” and a “use phase” of the system. “The seven elements listed in this definition

do not have to be present throughout both phases of the life cycle,” it continues.

So what are the 7 elements?

1. Machine-based system

Refers to hardware and software components

Includes physical elements such as processors, memory, network components and input/output interfaces

Includes software such as computer code, instructions, programs, and operating systems

Also includes advanced quantum computing systems and biological/organic systems as long as they provide computing capacity

2. Autonomy

The system must be able to operate with a certain degree of independence from human intervention

It is closely related to the inference capability of the system

Excludes systems that operate exclusively with full manual control

Human involvement can be direct (manual controls) or indirect (automated system-based controls)

3. Adaptability

Refers to self-learning capabilities that can change system behavior during use

Is an optional property – a system does not necessarily have to be adaptive to be considered an AI system

Can lead to different results for the same inputs

4. Objectives

Systems work according to explicit or implicit goals

Explicit goals are clearly defined goals that are coded directly in the system

Implicit goals can arise from training data or system interactions

Goals may differ from the intended use

5. Inference

Central, indispensable feature that distinguishes AI systems from other systems

Includes two main aspects: process of generating expenditure during the usage phase Ability to derive models or algorithms from inputs/data

Uses various AI techniques such as machine learning and knowledge-based approaches

6. Type of expenses

Generates four main categories of output: Predictions: Estimates of unknown values Content: Generation of new material (text, images, videos, music) Recommendations: suggestions for specific actions or services Decisions: Automated conclusions without human intervention



7. Environmental interaction