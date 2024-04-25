Apple releases 8 new open source AI models with OpenELM

Today Apple introduced eight open source language models, the OpenELM models (Open-source Efficient Language Models). What makes them special is that they run directly on the device and not on cloud servers. The Large Language Models are ready for developers to use and can be downloaded from the Hugging Face Hub.

Apple launches 8 OpenELM models

Four of the OpenELM models were pre-trained using the CoreNet library. CoreNet is a newly launched library by Apple for training deep neural networks and OpenELM, which is considered a state-of-the-art open language model family.

The other four language models are instructional models and can therefore understand and interpret input that is formulated as direct instructions. The models and the complete training and evaluation framework are available on public datasets. That means there are training protocols, multiple checkpoints, and pre-training configurations.

Developers can access it via Hugging Face, the community for sharing AI code. The hub is becoming increasingly popular and already has more than 350 thousand models, 75 thousand data sets, and 150 thousand demo applications. All are available open source and are intended to promote collaboration and progress in the machine learning sector.

Apple’s AI Strategy

Apple relies on a layered scaling strategy. It is hoped that this will improve the accuracy and efficiency of LLMs. This also explains why Apple provides code, training protocols, and multiple versions and does not provide a final trained model. The researchers behind the project hope for rapid progress and “trustworthy results” in the field of natural language AI. According to Apple, the new OpenELM models were released to enrich the open research community in building large-scale language models. Open-source AI technology can minimize risks, data, and model biases, the company says.

Apple: iOS 18 with AI features

CEO Tim Cook said in February that generative AI functions would come to Apple devices this year. The new AI functions are not yet installed on iPhones, Macbooks, and Co. However, iOS 18 is said to include several new AI features. According to Bloomberg’s Apple chief correspondent Mark Gurman, the AI ​​features in iOS 18 will primarily be powered by a large language model directly on the device. This is intended to deliver better data protection and higher speed. On June 10 at WWDC, Apple will unveil the new version of the iOS 18 operating system and other software upgrades.