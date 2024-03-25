UN passes first global resolution on artificial intelligence

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously agreed on the first global resolution on artificial intelligence. This calls on more than 120 countries to uphold human rights, protect personal data, and monitor AI risks – China and Russia are also on board.

Global consensus document proposed by US

As Reuters reports, it took almost four months to negotiate the non-binding resolution. This was announced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The tenor is that it would give the world “a baseline set of principles to guide next steps in AI’s development and use.” Over 120 countries, including China, support the resolution and also support strengthening data protection policies. “Today, all 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly have spoken in one voice, and together, chosen to govern artificial intelligence rather than let it govern us,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. yesterday in a statement.

Governments want to influence AI development

Governments worldwide have launched initiatives to prevent artificial intelligence developments from getting out of control. There are fears that AI will be used, among other things, to disrupt democratic processes, promote fraudulent activities or lead to dramatic job losses.

The measure states: “The improper or malicious design, development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems … pose risks that could … undercut the protection, promotion and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.” So far, Europe is ahead of the United States, as the AI ​​Act, the world’s first rules for artificial intelligence, was passed by the EU Parliament last week – sometimes with long transition periods, but still.

China and Russia: “Lots of heated conversations”

Asked whether there was resistance from Russia or China during the negotiations on the global AI resolution, senior government officials said there were “a lot of heated discussions” but an agreement was ultimately reached. What is certain is that Chinese and Russian officials are exploring the use of AI tools for a variety of purposes. Microsoft announced last month that it had caught hackers from both countries using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to improve their spying capabilities. China, in response to Microsoft’s accusations, stated that they were baseless allegations, while Russia did not respond.