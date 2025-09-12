“100 percent incorruptible”: Albania is the first country to introduce a female AI minister

Albania has become the first country in the world to appoint a minister entirely powered by artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Edi Rama presented the AI ​​system called “Diella” at the Socialist Party congress in Tirana on Thursday. It will be responsible for public procurement in the future.

Scope of duties and objectives

Diella, which means “sunshine” in Albanian, will be responsible for all public procurement procedures in the country. According to Rama, decisions regarding procurement procedures will be gradually removed from the ministries and transferred to the AI ​​Minister. The goal is to create a “100 percent incorruptible” system in which all public funds are used in a fully transparent manner.

The AI ​​Minister will also be empowered to recruit international specialists and reform administrative structures.

Technical implementation

The system is already in use as a digital assistant on the government platform e-Albania, through which citizens can handle almost all government services digitally. Diella is represented by an avatar depicting a young woman in traditional Albanian clothing.

Political background

The appointment comes against the backdrop of ongoing corruption problems in the Albanian administration, particularly in public procurement. The European Union has repeatedly criticized these abuses in its annual Rule of Law Reports.

Rama, who won a historic fourth term in May 2025, aims for Albania’s accession to the EU by 2030. He had already hinted in the summer that even the office of prime minister could be held by artificial intelligence in the future.

Open questions

Details on the specific functionality of the system and planned control mechanisms were not disclosed in the announcement. Legal and constitutional aspects of the world’s first AI minister also remain unclear for the time being.

The development is being followed with international interest as it sets a precedent for the use of artificial intelligence in government.