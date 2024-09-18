Bulgarian represetative becomes EU’s commissioner for startups and innovation

Ursula von der Leyen, soon to be President of the European Commission for the second time, presented the nominations for her team of EU Commissioners for the next term. Particularly exciting from the perspective of startups: The EU gets its own Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation. The position will be taken over by Ekaterina Zaharieva from Bulgaria.

Zaharieva was previously Bulgaria’s Minister for Regional Development, Minister of Justice, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Along with Julian Popov, she was the second person nominated by Bulgaria’s government for a post in the EU Commission. The EU Parliament still has to approve the nominations.

The media outlet Politico suggests that most probably Zaharieva will not get approved due to previous accusations of her involvement in corrupt schemes in Bulgaria. In 2018 Zaharieva was caught up in a scandal related to the sale of Bulgarian citizenships.

“We need to put research and innovation, science and technology, at the heart of our economy. [Zaharieva] will ensure that we invest more and focus our spending on strategic priorities and breakthrough technologies,” said von der Leyen at a press conference where the nominated EU commissioners were presented.

According to the new Draghi report, there are many issues in the EU when it comes to startups, including a lot of regulation and gaps in financing. Draghi also proposed a separate legal form for startups in Europe, namely the “Innovative European Company .”

The other nominations for the EU Commission: