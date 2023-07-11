Cargo star Dronamics is raising €2M in a Pre-Series A SAFE round
Dronamics is the world’s first licensed cargo drone airline, offering an innovative and sustainable solution for middle-mile logistics. Now, the Bulgarian-led company is raising €2 million in a Pre-Series A SAFE round, as a Series A round is expected in Q4 2023.
Bulgarian Dronamics raises $40M to power new generation drone solutions
Dronamics in a nutshell
Founded in 2014, Dronamics is a leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and the world’s first cargo drone airline with a license to operate in Europe. Partnering with over 40 airports in 13 countries across Europe, Dronamics’ all-in-one solution for the middle mile is powered by its “Black Swan” cargo drones, a network of droneports, and fully mobile control centers.
With a focus on sustainable transportation, Dronamics aims to create an ecosystem with global reach and simple integration into supply chains. This will enable same-day delivery to the most remote areas of the world at an affordable cost.
Dronamics targets a large addressable market, with annual logistics spend for time-critical/sensitive transport of €800 billion across the key verticals ecommerce, FMCG/retail, perishables, luxury, pharma/healthcare and industrial/spare parts, which are enjoying ongoing growth.
Dronamics is now the first drone cargo airline to get an operational license
All about the new round
SeedBlink is offering its members an exclusive opportunity to participate in a Pre-Series A SAFE raise in Dronamics, to be converted at Series A.
>>> Dronamics on Seedblink <<<
Dronamics targets a Series A round in Q4 2023, aiming for a €50 million raise. These funds will be used to manufacture and operationalize/commercialize the first 25-40 drones and establish the supporting drone port network – in the EU.
Some key information for investors interested in joining the Pre-Series A round:
- Instrument: SAFE
- Available on SeedBlink: €1,000,000
- Full round size: €2,000,000
- Co-investment: €1,000,000
- Valuation Cap: €250,000,000
- Discount: 20% | Maturity: Upon a Series A priced round
- Minimum investment ticket: €2,500 (or €1,000 for Club members)
- Deal access fee: 2.5%
- Round closing: July 31, 2023
Seedblink expands in DACH region to invest €1.5M in local startups in 2023