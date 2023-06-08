Seedblink expands in DACH region to invest €1.5M in local startups in 2023

SeedBlink, the equity management and financing platform for European innovation, announced its expansion in DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), to complement the company’s expansion plans. Just a year ago the company opened a branch in Bulgaria as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the SEE region.

SeedBlink’s mission is to grow equity ownership and open the door to wealth creation for more people. So far, the European platform has mobilized over €200 million into European tech startups.

Launched in early 2020, the FinTech has quickly established itself in Central Eastern Europe and Benelux, the DACH region being the most recent focus for the tech-driven team. The co-investment platform has developed collaborations with prominent venture capital firms like SpeedInvest, Occident Group, IST Cube, and Elevator Ventures, as well as a strong partnership with Gateway Ventures, where the two platforms propose common deals.

SeedBlink has so far contributed to DACH ecosystem funding with more than €1.3 million, having among its portfolio companies German BioTech startup MK2 Biotechnologies, MedTech BrainHero that addresses children with Autism Spectrum Disease and ADHD, Swisspod, the Swiss startup developing an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system, Fretello, the Austrian Edtech for guitar learning, and Tripmakery, a travel tech startup for large group bookings.

Other companies from the DACH region that have been backed up by Seedblink are Nuumi – a German healthtech company looking to cure addictions, and SmartNanotubes – a German Deeptech startup that has developed the world’s first mass-market gas detector chip, whose campaign will launch soon.

As SeedBlink’s Head of Investment Management, Eric Bartha will be spearheading the DACH market entry. His role revolves around finding ambitious founders that are looking to add a European community of investors to their VC fundraising journey, as well as connect with local partners and family offices.

“Our official DACH presence is designed to accelerate investment in the region and capitalize on the highly active innovation and entrepreneurial landscape across all tech sectors, by opening access to the VC asset class to new audiences. It also provides a unique opportunity to further collaborate with local VCs, business angels’ groups, and family offices to leverage the dynamism of the German-speaking economy, with a focus on DeepTech and Life Sciences. By partnering up with local VCs and business angels, we are aiming to co-invest more than €1.5M in 2023 in 8 startups and plan to double these volumes in 2024,” shares Eric Bartha.