Funding round: “It’s always better to start discussions with investors sooner”

Let’s talk money! What does it take to get capital rounds off to a good start? Which form of financing suits my company? And how do I know what the future will bring? In a blitz interview, Julian Pekler from the Austrian Chamber of Commerce offers some insights into the world of financing.

When is the best time to get investors on board and what are the pros and cons of venture capital rounds?

My experience is very clear: it is always better to start discussions with investors sooner than later. Companies can benefit a lot from the feedback loop, they can learn a lot, but they don’t have to make a deal with the first investor right away. They can talk to a lot of people, get free advice and get constant feedback – that’s an incredibly big help. So the earlier the conversation starts, the better.

What new forms of financing are there for young companies in the startup phase?

There are many exciting offers. From bank financing, including early-stage financing, to subordinated loans and hybrid capital. I don’t think it’s important which form of financing you choose, but rather that you act in that direction first. The legal implementation can then be made relatively easy by experts.

Keyword forecasting: How can you calculate the costs that await you in the future?

I think the most important point is to focus on your product and its development. The all-around costs are certainly not decisive. The most important thing is to know as soon as possible what the product costs me to produce, how I can produce it, and what marketing budget I need to reach my customers.