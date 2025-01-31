Google: New AI model Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental deleted after release

It seems that Google is working on the release of its next AI flagship model: Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental. Recently, the company reported on its latest update in the Gemini changelog and deleted the entry shortly afterward. It announced an AI with better factual accuracy for solving complex tasks – especially in the areas of coding and mathematics.

Version: 2.0 Pro Experimental Model

Until recently, the changelog read: “Gemini Advanced users can now try 2.0 Pro Experimental.” It is the leading model in Google’s Gemini AI family.

The new AI model was introduced as the successor to Gemini 1.5 Pro, which was launched in February 2024. According to the Google update, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental should already be available to Gemini Advanced users since 30.01.2025.

“Whether you’re tackling advanced programming challenges, such as building a specific program from scratch, or solving mathematical problems, such as developing complex statistical models or quantum algorithms, 2.0 Pro Experimental will help you tackle even the most complex tasks with greater ease and accuracy,” Google said in the now-deleted changelog entry.

No access to real-time information

This was followed by a note that Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is in an “early preview phase” and may exhibit “unexpected behavior.” Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental should also not have access to real-time information, unlike other Gemini models.

Without access to real-time information, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental seems to focus more on interpreting, analyzing, and solving complex problems rather than providing breaking news. Google seems to be taking a new direction: a powerful assistance system for professionals working on highly complex, specialized tasks that require precise calculations and logical structures.

Mistake or the wrong publication date was chosen?

TechCrunch was the first to report on the Google update. A Google spokesperson reportedly told the media that it was an “outdated release note” that was “published inadvertently.”

The fact is: If Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is released now, it will happen at a time when the tech world is very fixated on the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek. According to many experts, this surpasses many leading models from American AI developers.