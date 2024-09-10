How to Web 2024: Transforming Bucharest into a business and tech hub

How to Web – the leading startup and technology conference in Eastern Europe returns on October 2-3, featuring over 100 global speakers from the technology industry, over 200 leading investors, over 500 startups, and over 3,000 international attendees in Bucharest, Romania.

This year at How to Web Conference 2024, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with over 100 speakers from major global brands, including Netflix, Google, Stripe, Zoom, or Bolt, international authors, and industry pioneers who are innovating the way we build products, teams, startups, or other businesses.

How to Web: More than just a keynote

The agenda of How to Web 2024 is designed to equip participants with actionable insights and innovative strategies for driving growth and fostering partnerships in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Content tracks will include essential topics such as product & UX, engineering, startups, investment, and marketing & sales.

Not only will attendees hear from industry leaders, such as Netflix’s lead designer but they will also gain exclusive insights from celebrated authors like:

April Dunford, author of Obviously Awesome and Sales Pitch

Andy Budd, who recently launched The Growth Equation ;

Sander Hoogendoorn, author of This is Agile ; Matt LeMay, author of Product Management in Practice ;

Cristobal Alonso and Stoyan Yankov with Perform in Times of Crisis .

Their sessions will offer transformative knowledge that can significantly fast-track the attendees’ career paths and enhance their business practices. Check the entire list of speakers here and choose your favorites.

Opportunities for businesses and startups

The How to Web Conference offers unique networking opportunities for the Eastern European tech ecosystem, making it a must-attend event for those looking to connect with potential partners, investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

With dedicated networking areas and a specialized mobile app, attendees can schedule meetings and connect even before the event begins. Side events across Bucharest will also provide immersive experiences through workshops, social gatherings, and parties, offering a chance to engage with like-minded professionals and explore local culture.

The How to Web Conference, backed by major partners like Stripe Romania and Google Romania, is a prime venue for discovering valuable business connections and investment opportunities, accelerating professional growth in a dynamic tech environment.