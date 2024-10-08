How to Web 2024: Highlighting Eastern Europe’s growing tech ecosystem

Remember the How to Web Conference we reported about? This year´s edition was AMAZING! It has wrapped up after two dynamic days, solidifying its role as Eastern Europe’s leading technology and startup event. The conference welcomed over 3,000 participants, representing 840 companies, with 50% top management (C-level executives and VPs), including 600 startups and 200 investors. The event offered significant opportunities for business and regional innovation, facilitating thousands of business meetings and connecting decision-makers with top innovators.

“The role of How to Web Conference evolves along with the region’s drive and focus. We’re noticing an immense need for businesses of all sizes, for technology builders, entrepreneurs, founders, and investors—to have the context to connect and discover resources that can help them accelerate their growth and possibilities. And we’re here to address that. We’re extremely honoured to have had so many attendees from all over the world join our event and find exactly what they were looking for, as they have told us throughout these two days.” says Monica Zara, Head of Conference at How to Web.

Growth, insights, and business at How to Web 2024

In its 14th edition, How to Web Conference has become a key event for those looking to connect, invest, and expand in Eastern Europe’s tech ecosystem. The 2024 conference featured over 100 speakers who led discussions on key topics like product development, UX, engineering, sales, marketing, and investment strategies. April Dunford, a positioning expert, spoke on effective product positioning, while Fonz Morris led engaging conversations on customer experience design. Chris Heilmann focused on the future of open web technologies, Andy Budd discussed design leadership, and Staffan Helgesson, a key VC, shared insights on startup scaling.

These topics were carefully selected to address the needs of tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, navigating a rapidly evolving market. Discussions highlighted the importance of AI in product development, growth marketing strategies, and team culture, with participants exploring best practices for building scalable companies and driving business success.

FigVision grabs the investment prize at How to Web 2024

Spotlight, the early-stage startup program and competition part of How to Web Conference, crowned FigVision the winner of the €350,000 investment prize syndicated by Startup Wise Guys, Underline Ventures, and Gapminder VC. The competition, which attracted top Eastern European startups, showcased the next generation of innovators, reinforcing How to Web’s pivotal role in driving regional tech growth.

Google, a strategic partner, echoed the confidence in Eastern Europe’s talent and growth potential. Elisabeta Moraru, Country Director Google Romania revealed during a panel at to Web Conference the following “Eastern Europeans still have the hunger that makes them very agile. Romania’s strong foundation in engineering, combined with rising business acumen, highlights a great opportunity to build world-class products and solutions.”

This underscores the How to Web´s broader mission: to highlight Eastern Europe’s growing tech ecosystem, bridging global tech talent with regional opportunities.

How to Web conference is built in partnership with Stripe Romania, Google Romania, BRD-Groupe Société Générale, Underline Ventures, and with the support of Bitdefender, Adobe Romania, DIGI, Bolt, Regina Maria, Remote, Netopia Payments, STOICA, PWC, 3VC, BrightCap Ventures, Lead Ventures, Endeavor Romania, Early Bird Digital East Fund, CONSIERGO.