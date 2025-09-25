How to Web Conference 2025: Where Tech Leaders Build Europe’s Digital Future

Eastern Europe transforms into the epicenter of technological innovation this September as the How to Web Conference 2025 prepares to welcome industry pioneers, ambitious startups, and forward-thinking investors to Bucharest. With registration closing on September 28, the clock ticks for professionals seeking to join this definitive tech gathering that promises to reshape the regional innovation landscape.

Global Tech Leaders Converge on Bucharest

The conference brings together an impressive lineup of global experts who will share insights across four specialized stages—Build & Grow, Focus, Startup, and Broadcast Room. Attendees will hear directly from industry giants including IBM, Amazon, OpenAI, Booking.com, and Alibaba Cloud as they discuss how AI revolutionizes product development and competitive advantage.

Among the featured speakers are some notable names:

Martin Eriksson , Founder of Product Tank and Best Selling Author of “Product Leadership”, known for shaping the product management field for over 30 years

AI Takes Center Stage

The conference opens with a high-profile panel on “AI That Works,” exploring practical implementation strategies beyond theoretical potential. OpenAI representative Alice Guo joins Silviu Homoceanu from Deltia.ai and Thomas Macaulay to analyze how organizations deploy AI at scale for measurable impact.

Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad, emphasizes this practical focus: “In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, the conversation around AI must shift from abstract potential to tangible impact. At Showpad, our focus is on ‘AI That Works’—technology that doesn’t just automate but augments, empowering sellers to become true trusted advisors.”

Beyond Presentations: A Complete Tech Ecosystem

The conference extends beyond formal presentations with dozens of complementary events. The “Leap of Tech” explores regional shifts from outsourcing to product building, while “Bytes & Bills” advocates for entrepreneur-friendly legislative reforms. The “Venture in Eastern Europe” event connects international investors with regional opportunities, and the “Founders Summit” creates networking spaces for startup leaders.

Community-organized gatherings further enrich the experience, ranging from breakfast meetings to city exploration events—all creating additional connection points throughout Bucharest.

Networking That Delivers Results

How to Web prioritizes meaningful connections through AI-powered matchmaking tools, dedicated investor and executive lounges, and curated meetups. Previous editions demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach, with over 92% of participants actively exchanging ideas and generating more than 10,000 conversations in just two days.

Participants with business & development tickets gain access to specialized networking areas tailored to their specific needs, maximizing the potential for productive collaboration.

Investor Paradise: 200+ VCs Seeking New Opportunities

For startups, the conference represents an unparalleled opportunity to connect with capital. More than 200 global venture capital investors will gather in Bucharest—an unprecedented concentration of investment power in the region. Representatives from funds that backed tech giants like UiPath, Spotify, Bolt, Revolut, and unicorns ElevenLabs and Lovable will attend.

Investment firms, including IVP, Northzone, Creandum, Credo Ventures, SeedCamp, OTB Ventures, Cherry Ventures, and 20VC will actively scout for promising founders and innovations throughout the event.

Last Call for Registration

Time runs short for professionals hoping to participate in this landmark event. All registrations close on September 28, marking the final opportunity to secure a place at Eastern Europe’s premier tech gathering.

How to Web Conference 2025 operates in partnership with BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Underline Ventures, Google Romania, Showpad, and numerous supporting organizations committed to advancing the region’s technological development.