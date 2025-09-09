How to Web Conference 2025 announces agenda: AI-powered innovation, European startup success, and building a better tech future

How to Web Conference, the leading startup and technology event in Eastern Europe, announced its agenda for this year’s event, offering a program designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and expert guidance to drive innovation and growth. The agenda features visionary presentations from global technology leaders, insights from top-tier venture funds, and opportunities for hands-on learning through bootcamps and interactive sessions.

Attendees can connect with experts from companies like Alibaba Cloud, Amazon, Booking.com, Google, Canva, as well as leading investment firms like IVP, Northzone, Creandum, and SeedCamp, gaining valuable knowledge and building strategic connections.

Secure your Early Bird ticket by September 11th, 2025.

Mastering Product-Led Growth: from strategy to execution

Product-Led Growth (PLG) is redefining how companies build and scale, emphasizing the product itself as the primary driver of acquisition, activation, and retention. How to Web Conference gets to the heart of this revolution, equipping attendees with the actionable strategies and insights needed to thrive in a PLG world. This theme is designed for product managers, UX designers, and product-focused professionals seeking to build products that acquire, activate, and retain customers by themselves. Sessions will cover intentional product leadership, using UX to create products that speak, and avoiding common PLG pitfalls.

Speakers from IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Booking.com, or ex-Miro will step on the Build & Grow Stage to share their PLG secrets:

“Cracking Product-Led Growth for Products with Steep Learning Curves” with Aggelos Mouzakitis from IBM

“How to Fail 0->1 but Still Succeed” with Kate Ivanova from Booking.com

“From Punchlines to Product Lines: Comedy Lessons for Better PMs” with Abdul Rahman from Cognigy, ex-Porsche

“No More Tool Overload: Building Your Practical AI Tool Stack for a Setup that Works” with Ioana Teleanu from AI-R Design Studio, ex-Miro.

The rise of AI and its practical implications

Understanding how to implement AI effectively is now a critical priority for tech professionals. How to Web Conference addresses this by showcasing how attendees can integrate AI into their day-to-day workflows, strategies, businesses, and team development to drive growth. Global experts will share their strategies and frameworks for successful AI initiatives in marketing, sales, and product, providing immediately implementable insights. Examples to expect are:

“Beyond Autopilot: Intentional Product Leadership in the AI Age” with Arne Kittler from Hey Clarity and Product at Heart

“How to use LLMs to Create Value at Scale” with Andrew Mende from Booking.com

Google AI ToolBox Practical Demo & Use Cases

“From Automation to Autonomy: Building Competitive Advantage with Agentic AI Systems” with Gillian Armstrong from AWS

Panel: Embedding AI in Existing Products for New Opportunities, with Alexander Agureev (Northzone), Daria Gherghelas (Speedinvest), Laurin Class (Earlybird).

“Artificial Intelligence is at the core of Google’s strategy, products, and services. This technology has the potential to drive innovation and startup growth, bringing positive changes to both business and everyday life. Google is committed to supporting startups in CEE through dedicated programs, resources, and mentorship, and now we want to show how the latest AI-powered technologies can be a catalyst for growth and efficiency for startups and companies in general,” said Carmen Punga, Industry Lead, Google Romania.

Building resilience and effective teams

In today’s demanding business and technology environment, resilient teams and strong leadership are essential for achieving sustainable success. How to Web Conference acknowledges the need for better mental health at work and team enablement and support by offering insights into cultivating high-performing teams and creating a positive organizational culture.

Attendees can learn from speakers who have built and supported successful teams, offering valuable lessons applicable to a range of industries and organizational structures, and have achieved results. Highlights include:



Linn Caldas & Maria Whittaker from Inner Loom: “Mental Resilience: The Hidden Driver of Sustainable Performance”

Panel: Building Leadership—What It Takes to Be a Leader

Panel: Prepping AI Systems for the Real World: Yunus Bulut from Validaitor

Navigating the startup ecosystem in Europe

The European startup landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for founders and investors. How to Web Conference serves as a central point for making valuable connections and gaining insights to succeed in this dynamic environment. Attendees will have the chance to hear from world-leading venture funds on stage, with experts from IVP, Northzone, Creandum, SeedCamp, 20VC, Cherry Ventures, and more.

Both founders and investors can discover the latest trends in the startup ecosystem directly from these leading funds, making How to Web Conference the premier event in Eastern Europe for investor engagement. Experts will provide guidance on building the next generation of unicorns, addressing scaling challenges in the US, and exploring European strengths and opportunities on topics such as:

Panel: Building the Next Generation of Unicorns from Europe with Imran Ghory (Blossom) and Florian Schweitzer (B2Ventures)

Panel: Scaling to the US—Geopolitical Shifts, Cultural Challenges, Business Opportunities with Enis Hulli (e2VC), European Startup Embassy, and more

Panel: European Strengths and Opportunities with Alex Lim (IVP), Karol Szubstarski (OTB), and Tytus Cytowsky (CIT Law)

Panel: What Do Founders Learn from Their 1st Startup? With Gyorgy Simo (Day One) and Felix Martinez (Seedcamp)

The Launch of Venture in Eastern Europe Report on H1 2025 by How to Web.

Fundraising and investment strategies

Securing funding and identifying promising investments are critical for startup success and investor returns. How to Web Conference recognizes this and provides a platform for both founders and investors to navigate the evolving investment landscape.

In addition to discussions on fundraising best practices, attendees can benefit from two intense bootcamps—the Fundraising Bootcamp and the Sales Bootcamp. Founders will have the opportunity for applied learning and receive live feedback on their sales strategies or pitch decks from successful founders, investors, and experts.

These are the main highlights:

Fundraising Bootcamp Workshop: How to Build Your Fundraising Outreach Engine—Step by Step, with Nikola Yanev, Gergana Stoichkova (Startup Compass)

Fireside: Investment Thesis and Live Pitch Analysis, with Gregor Rebolj, Silicon Gardens

Orbit Capital—Venture Debt: Less Dilution, More Growth

Sales Bootcamp Fireside: Founder-Led Sales for Discovery and Scaling—The Dexory Journey, with Andrei Danescu from Dexory and Zoltan Vardy from The Launch Code

Sales Bootcamp Fireside: Key Metrics for Efficient Sales Teams, with Alexandre Dewez from 20VC and Leonard Eldić from Saastanak.

How to Web Conference 2025 is organized in partnership with BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Underline Ventures, Google Romania, Showpad, and with the support of PPC, Infobip, BrightCap Ventures, Lead Ventures, Inovo VC, Siena Secondary Fund, South Central Ventures, Tech Angels, EmpoWomen, Bitdefender, Endeavor Romania, Cytowski & Partners, Credo Ventures, PortfoLion, OVHCloud, Elevator Ventures, EBRD VC.