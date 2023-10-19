Podcast

Infrared City: How AI paves the way for more sustainable cities

Avatar

Using AI-generated simulations to make city planning more sustainable: That is the plan of Infrared City, an Austrian Institute of Technology-Spin-off. Recently, the young company managed to secure a significant investment.

In our new podcast, we welcome Angelos Chronis, CEO and co-founder of Infrared City. The subjects of the conversation:

  • How Infrared City makes city planning more sustainable
  • The data used to train the algorithm
  • How simulations for city planning usually work and how much relief the AI offers here
  • What a sustainable city looks like
  • Where the Infrared-AI is going to be used in the future
  • The new investment and what the company will do with it
  • Future plans of Infrared

Wenn dir diese Folge gefallen hat, lass uns doch vier, fünf Sterne als Bewertung da und folge dem Podcast auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co. Für Anregungen, Kritik, Feedback oder Wünsche zu künftigen Gästen schick uns jederzeit gerne eine Mail an feedback@trendingtopics.at!

Werbung
Werbung

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Das Cover von Ausgabe 2. © Visnjic / Trending Topics

Specials unserer Partner

Die besten Artikel in unserem Netzwerk

Powered by Dieser Preis-Ticker beinhaltet Affiliate-Links zu Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

IPO Success Stories

Der Weg an die Wiener Börse

BOLD Community

Podcast-Gespräche mit den BOLD Minds

Save your money!

Alles, was Sie über Ihr Geld wissen müssen!

#glaubandich-Challenge 2023

Der größte Startup-Wettbewerb Österreichs mit Top VC-Unterstützung

Podcast: Mit den smartesten Köpfen im Gespräch

Der Podcast von Trending Topics
Burning Money. © Jp Valery on Unsplash

Megatrend Inflation

Die Geldentwertung & die Mittel dagegen

Youth Entrepreneurship Week 2022

Token & Coins. © Montage TrendingTopics

Krypto-Assets im Detail

BTC - ETH - USDT - BNB - DOT - ADA - UNI - XRP - USW.

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year

Weiterlesen