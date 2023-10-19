Infrared City: How AI paves the way for more sustainable cities

Using AI-generated simulations to make city planning more sustainable: That is the plan of Infrared City, an Austrian Institute of Technology-Spin-off. Recently, the young company managed to secure a significant investment.

In our new podcast, we welcome Angelos Chronis, CEO and co-founder of Infrared City. The subjects of the conversation:

How Infrared City makes city planning more sustainable

The data used to train the algorithm

How simulations for city planning usually work and how much relief the AI offers here

What a sustainable city looks like

Where the Infrared-AI is going to be used in the future

The new investment and what the company will do with it

Future plans of Infrared

Wenn dir diese Folge gefallen hat, lass uns doch vier, fünf Sterne als Bewertung da und folge dem Podcast auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co. Für Anregungen, Kritik, Feedback oder Wünsche zu künftigen Gästen schick uns jederzeit gerne eine Mail an feedback@trendingtopics.at!