Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Smart glasses become bestsellers even without AI

The smart glasses that Meta released in cooperation with Ray-Ban have actually been on the market for more than a year. But now the French luxury eyewear group “EssilorLuxottica” has declared them one of its best-selling products and a strong sales driver. But 2024 could also be the year of AI glasses because a new version of the Ray-Bans with integrated “Meta AI” has been sold in the USA since October.

The popularity of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses increases

The Meta-Ray-Ban, which has been available since October 2023, has a speaker, microphone, and a touchpad on the temples. It can be used to listen to music as well as answer calls – there are no AI functions yet. And although customers did not initially rush to buy the product, “EssilorLuxottica” announced that the smart glasses are now “one of the strongest drivers of the quarter”. In 60 percent of all Ray-Ban stores in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the intelligent Ray-Ban Meta glasses are said to be the best-selling product.

AI functions of the Meta glasses

Meta AI lets users talk to the smart glasses. The glasses, including AI features, were tested at this year’s Meta Connect. According to Heise, not all answers were always correct. In principle, it is designed to navigate the route or, for example, answer questions about products or the environment.

The new Ray-Ban Meta glasses with AI functions have been available to purchase in the USA since October 17, 2024 – as part of a beta version. Since then, it has been possible to give the Meta glasses tasks, such as: “Hey Meta, remind me tomorrow that I want to buy this book.” The glasses can also be controlled via an associated app. Zuckerberg’s glasses should also be able to send WhatsApp voice messages and scan QR codes. But according to Meta, that’s not enough – they want to incorporate new AI features gradually.

Wearables: Smart glasses as a new device category

Smart glasses are a new category of devices – a trend that Mark Zuckerberg strongly fuels. In the future, users will be able to use AI videos to get real-time support when exploring new cities or shopping. During a walking tour, Meta AI will be able to point out sights and create individual routes. The glasses will also be able to translate language in real-time so that conversations with people who speak Spanish, French, or Italian are seamlessly translated into English. A partnership with the free app “Be My Eyes” was also announced to help blind and visually impaired people recognize objects and master everyday situations.

No AI functions for Europe

Apple’s AI “Apple Intelligence” cannot be used in Europe for the time being. Meta’s Smart Glasses are encountering similar regulatory hurdles, as the information provided by the regulators in the EU is not clear. Meta AI will therefore not play a role in the EU for the time being. However, the tech group announced that it wants to bring all AI functions to Europe over time.

The sellers say that the current lack of AI features is not affecting the sales of the Ray-Ban Meta in Europe. This could be due to the glasses’ other promising features, such as the 12 MP camera and the five-micro audio system. In any case, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have proven to be a bigger success than Meta originally expected.