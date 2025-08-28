Scoop: Lovable hits $130 million ARR, Synthesia reached $100 million ARR in April

One company has risen to a valuation of $1.8 billion in 2025, while the other reached a valuation of $2.1 billion at the beginning of the year: The two AI startups Lovable from Sweden (Vibe Coding) and Synthesia from London (Video) are currently the major stars of the European AI world.

Following Mistral from Paris ($5.8 billion euros), they are currently the two highest-valued AI startups in Europe. Accordingly, there was great interest at a side event titled “AI First Leadership” at the TechBBQ conference in Copenhagen, where both CEOs were on stage.

During the hour-long stage interview, Anton Osika (CEO and co-founder of Lovable) and Victor Riparbelli (CEO and co-founder of Synthesia) provided insights into many aspects (more on this in the coming days), including the revenues of their respective companies. And there was certainly reason for the audience to be amazed.

Lovable: $130M ARR with 60 employees

Osika opened the conversation by saying: “We launched Lovable last November, and today we’re at about $130 million ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue). Our team currently comprises 60 people.” Just in July, Lovable, which was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, announced that it had reached $100 million ARR. According to the CEO, Lovable therefore generates $2.2 million in revenue per employee per year, with a strongly increasing trend.

This means that the very young company has achieved an annualized revenue of $130 million within just nine months – making it the fastest-growing software company of all time. Lovable builds on AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, allowing its users to design prototypes of websites or apps using text prompts, completely without coding knowledge.

Synthesia: $100M ARR with 550 employees

At Synthesia, which is somewhat older (founded in 2017 by a team of AI researchers and entrepreneurs from UCL, Stanford, TUM, and Cambridge), CEO Victor Riparbelli also reports strong revenue growth. “We crossed the $100 million ARR mark in early April compared to the previous year, and we’re now at just under 550 employees,” said Riparbelli.

While Lovable builds on other companies’ AI models, Synthesia has developed its own AI models for video generation. The London tech unicorn primarily offers its services to large corporations, which can use them to generate studio-quality videos with AI avatars and voiceovers in over 140 languages.

Side note: Riparbelli is now also active as an angel investor and is one of those entrepreneurs who invested in Lovable.

Large funding rounds for both companies in 2025

What the two CEOs didn’t reveal, besides the revenue figures, were profit numbers. Since both companies have completed large funding rounds in recent months or years (Lovable raised $200 million in July 2025, Synthesia $180 million in January 2025), it can be assumed that the profit zone is still some way off and the current focus is on growth.

While Lovable wants to move more toward enterprise customers according to Osika, Synthesia is taking the opposite path and wants to make its product, which is currently heavily focused on business customers, more accessible.