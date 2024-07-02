Trending Topics and iteratec launch tech partnership for Newsrooms.AI

The further development of Newsrooms.AI, the AI ​​spin-off of Trending Topics, is gaining momentum. After launching the AI ​​Content Pipeline, the Startup Interviewer, and attracting the FFG funding, we can now announce a tech partnership with one of the leading software development companies in the DACH region and beyond. Trending Topics’ partnership with iteratec aims to use AI to take the production and consumption of news in the AI ​​age to the next level.

“iteratec is the perfect partner for us to quickly find and implement new use cases for Newsrooms.AI in a highly dynamic environment,” says Trending Topics co-founder Jakob Steinschaden. “The potential of this partnership was already clear to us at the first meeting, and we are delighted to be working more closely with iteratec and the team around Benjamin Strasser in the future.”

“We see Trending Topics as a great partner with whom we can jointly develop innovative solutions to shape the future of news production and use in the AI ​​age. We look forward to supporting them with our expertise,” says Benjamin Strasser, Senior Software Engineer at iteratec in Vienna and responsible for the innovation cooperation.

The cooperation aims to use iteratec’s technical expertise to bring a product to market in autumn 2024 that builds on the Newsrooms.AI platform and opens up new use cases at the interface of LLMs, content production, and news consumption.

iteratec: Munich-based software expert for medium-sized companies, DAX corporations, and the public sector

With more than 1,000 successful projects, iteratec is one of the leading experts in digital product innovation, software and architecture development, and digital infrastructures. As an end-to-end partner for the digital transformation of companies and public sector organizations, iteratec harnesses the potential of digital technologies and secures its customers long-term competitive advantages in increasingly digital market environments.

The range of services extends from joint innovation development to the technical implementation of customer-specific software solutions and system landscapes, to their operation and continuous development, as well as the empowerment of organizations through training and agile methods. In addition to leading medium-sized companies, iteratec’s customers also include DAX corporations and various institutions from the public sector.

Founded in Munich in 1996, iteratec currently employs around 500 permanent employees and 100 students at seven locations in Germany, Austria, and Poland. Since 2019, a large part of the workforce has been involved in iteratec GmbH through a cooperative.