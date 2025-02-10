UVIONIX and their flying robots secure $3.5M backed by LAUNCHub Ventures

UVIONIX, a California-based robotics company, has secured $3.5 million seed funding to transform warehouse operations with autonomous flying robots. The investment, led by LAUNCHub Ventures and PortfoLion, marks a significant milestone in addressing the trillion-dollar challenge of inventory management inefficiencies. The Romanian Underline Ventures, German Robin Capital, and other prominent angels also supported the round.

“This funding is a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of making supply chain management smarter, faster, and more transparent,” said Boris Iskrev, CEO of Uvionix.

The Evolution of Warehouse Management

The e-commerce boom has dramatically increased the complexity of warehouse operations, creating unprecedented challenges in inventory management. Traditional manual stock-taking methods are prone to errors, time-consuming, and increasingly inadequate for modern logistics demands. This inefficiency leads to substantial annual losses across the industry, creating an urgent need for innovative solutions.

“Logistics and warehousing are adopting new technology at a fast pace, due to AI developments, workforce shortages, and the continuous need for optimization. The Uvionix team can address these challenges by leveraging its entrepreneurial, and technical experience, and building a best-in-class product for its category,” points out Borgan Iordache, GP Underline Ventures.

UVIONIX’s Innovative Solution

Founded by Bulgarian entrepreneur Boris Iskrev, UVIONIX brings nearly a decade of aerospace technology expertise to warehouse automation. The company’s flagship product, U-Vee, is a compact autonomous flying robot designed specifically for warehouse environments. This revolutionary system creates real-time digital replications of warehouse spaces, enabling continuous inventory monitoring with an impressive 99.9% accuracy rate.

At the heart of UVIONIX’s solution is its Autonomous Inventory Management system, which combines advanced AI and deep learning capabilities. The system eliminates the need for manual stock checks by autonomously navigating warehouse spaces and maintaining real-time inventory data. This technological breakthrough not only reduces human error but also significantly cuts operational costs while improving overall logistics efficiency.

Market Impact and Future Plans

The fresh capital injection will accelerate UVIONIX’s market presence across the US and Europe. The company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with major logistics and retail players to implement its technology across various industries. To support this expansion, UVIONIX is building its engineering and AI teams in both Bulgaria and the US, focusing on attracting top talent in automation and artificial intelligence.

“The adoption of warehouse robotics has reached a critical inflection point. In response to the e-commerce boom of the past decade, warehouses increased capacity and operations. As a result, warehouses are now managing record product flows, making accuracy and efficiency more crucial than ever. To cut through this complexity, modernization through automated and autonomous solutions is essential. We believe Boris and the Uvionix team, with their deep expertise in drone technology, are uniquely positioned to guide warehouses into the future”, shares Daniel Kiss-Kiraly, Principal at PortfoLion.