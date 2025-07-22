Bulgarian-led Blue Longevity Clinic raises €2M to establish presence in Southeast Europe

Blue Longevity Clinic, a new-generation longevity medicine service provider, has raised €2 million to establish its presence in Southeast Europe. The round was led by Eleven Ventures with participation from Sofia Angels Ventures and several family offices. The company was founded by serial healthcare entrepreneur Ilian Grigorov and plans to launch clinics in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, supported by proprietary digital technology and advanced diagnostic protocols.

“Longevity is becoming the new frontier of healthcare – no longer a privilege reserved for eccentric biohackers, reclusive yogis, or billionaires. The science is already advancing at scale, and this will become a trillion-euro industry that helps millions live longer, healthier lives. We believe in BL’s team and their ability to execute on their next healthcare venture, especially given the ripe timing for this mission,” said Milen Ivanov, Managing Partner at Sofia Angels Ventures.

Blue Longevity offers a fully integrated approach to healthy aging, combining in-person functional diagnostics, personalized therapy modules, and a white-labeled digital app designed to help patients to adopt healthy lifestyle choices through microhabit formation. The vertically integrated model enables high-touch, high-retention care – bridging the current market gap where most longevity clinics are either diagnostic-only or non-personalized.

Longevity: A growing topic worldwide

In recent years, there has been a growing surge of interest in preventive health and longevity, propelled by influential voices like Dr. Peter Attia, David Sinclair, and Peter Diamandis. Access to the most advanced longevity diagnostic tools and treatment protocols has largely remained limited to high-net-worth individuals, often through exclusive, physician-led clinics.

Southeastern Europe, on the other hand, has been slow to adopt such innovations as longevity medicine requires an innovative approach in healthcare delivery that is outside of the focus of traditional hospitals. Blue Longevity Clinic aims to democratize longevity medicine to the emerging upper-middle class in the region, which also happens to have one of the largest out-of-pocket health spending ratios in Europe.

“The transition from reactive sick care to proactive health care is no longer a trend, it’s a global shift,” said Valeri Petrov, Partner at Eleven Ventures. “We’ve been closely tracking this category and believe the SEE region has the potential to become a key hub for medical and longevity tourism. Blue Longevity is one of the first companies locally to combine medical credibility, product depth, and entrepreneurial experience into a scalable model.”

From diagnostics to transformation

Unlike traditional health providers focused on reactive care, Blue Longevity aims to prevent you from developing a health condition in the first place. The company has developed an end-to-end protocol, starting with full functional testing to evaluate one’s health profile covering metabolic, brain, gut, genetic, and multiple other biomarkers. The goal is to spot symptoms of emerging diseases early and begin prevention or identify risks through genetic testing and decrease the risk of developing a condition in the future.

The next step is a consultation with an expert clinician who creates a personalized protocol that can include in-house therapies such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Cryotherapy, and Red Light Therapy. Clients receive personalized longevity reports overseen by physicians and generated using AI-assisted biomarker analysis, allowing them to monitor and optimize key systems like cardiovascular, metabolic, genetic, and mental health.

The founding team includes Ilian Grigorov (City Clinic, Blocks Health), Blagoy Palev (former banker and co-founder of Blocks Health), and Dr. George Vissarakis (renowned expert in rehabilitation medicine and former director at Filoktitis Center, Greece).

Product roadmap and expansion

“We’re building a new kind of health center – one that people don’t just visit once a year, but one that becomes part of their lifestyle,” said Ilian Grigorov, Founder and CEO of Blue Longevity. “Longevity is not a single test or therapy – it’s a journey. Our goal is to be the first truly integrated and accessible preventive health platform in the region and one of the global leaders in providing longevity medicine services.”

Blue Longevity’s next steps include opening its clinics in Athens, Istanbul, and Sofia in September this year. Alongside the physical expansion, the team is investing in further development of its digital app and AI diagnostics engine, aiming to personalize and scale the client experience.

The new capital will be used to fund clinical build-outs, finalize the therapy protocol stack, expand the medical team, and scale the proprietary technology platform.