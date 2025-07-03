Icanpreneur and ABLE partner up to empower the next generation of Bulgarian founders

Icanpreneur, the AI-powered startup platform guiding early-stage founders from idea to traction, has officially partnered with ABLE (Association of the Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs) – Bulgaria’s flagship organization for mission-driven leadership and entrepreneurship. Together, they aim to strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape by merging strategic AI support with values-based founder education.

“We’ve always believed that entrepreneurship is a skillset, not a personality type. That’s why we focus on teaching founders how to lead with purpose, act with integrity, and build in a way that gives back,” said Kremena Dervenkova, CEO of ABLE. “This partnership with Icanpreneur allows us to add a powerful layer of structured, AI-enabled execution to the mindset and values we’ve worked hard to instill. Together, we’re helping founders not just dream big but build smart.”

From purpose to progress



ABLE is a leading non-profit organization that cultivates values-based leadership and entrepreneurship through hands-on programs, peer support, and community-driven growth. ABLE Activator, its flagship accelerator, has empowered hundreds of early-stage founders to build with purpose and impact. With over 450 alumni, dozens of successful ventures, and a thriving community rooted in collaboration, integrity, and impact, ABLE continues to shape Bulgaria’s entrepreneurial future one cohort at a time.

On the other hand, Icanpreneur is the first AI-powered startup platform that acts like a co-founder, guiding early-stage entrepreneurs from raw idea to real traction through strategic frameworks, validation workflows, insights analysis, and adaptive support. Its mission is to make entrepreneurship radically more effective and to bring more successful entrepreneurs to the world.

Through this partnership, ABLE founders and alumni network will gain exclusive access and long-term support to Icanpreneur’s full suite of tools, including strategic frameworks, interview validation workflows, investor readiness insights, and adaptive AI guidance. Founders will be equipped with a virtual co-founder that helps them move faster, validate smarter, and progress with confidence.

Looking ahead, the two organizations plan to embed Icanpreneur as a core strategic tool across ABLE’s programs from early ideation to post-program traction. Over the next two years, the partnership will focus on increasing startup success rates, reducing validation guesswork, and giving every ABLE founder an unfair advantage as they move from idea to impact.

“ABLE is a lighthouse for entrepreneurial talent in Bulgaria,” said Vesko Kolev, Founder & CEO of Icanpreneur. “We’re proud to work alongside a partner that has not only built programs but nurtured a generation of purpose-driven leaders. We believe that when you combine that foundation with an AI-powered platform, bold ideas turn into real ventures.”