NASA is developing ChatGPT-like assistance for spaceships

NASA is currently working on the development of a ChatGPT-like assistant to assist astronauts aboard the planned Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway space station. An AI in the spaceship that can communicate with astronauts? This performance is reminiscent of the classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey”. Or to the supercomputer HAL 9000 that appears in it. Exactly that should soon become a reality.

Identify disruptions or failures with AI

At the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in London, NASA guest researcher Larissa Suzuki presented an innovative interplanetary communication network equipped with artificial intelligence in a conversation about future space communications. The system is intended to inform mission operators at an early stage about possible transmission problems or spacecraft failures. Ideally, the AI ​​should also be able to fix problems.

“We cannot send an engineer up in space whenever a space vehicle goes offline or its software breaks somehow,” Suzuki told The Guardian.

AI voice control instead of manuals

In addition, the system features an intuitive voice-controlled interface, allowing astronauts and mission control to interact with the AI ​​instead of having to tediously search through technical manuals for relevant information. Suzuki is certain that astronauts could use the assistance system for advice on space experiments or to carry out complex maneuvers.

An early version of the AI ​​will be used on the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway (LOP-G), a planned space station. As part of NASA’s Artemis program, it will serve as a stopover for manned missions to the moon from the mid-2020s and will test technologies for future manned missions to Mars.

AI: Part of the future and not a science fiction

“The idea is to get to a point where we have conversational interactions with space vehicles and they [are] also talking back to us on alerts, interesting findings they see in the solar system and beyond,” Dr. Larissa Suzuki said. “It’s really not like science fiction anymore.”