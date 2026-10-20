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Nscale and Anthropic: Possible New Deal Worth $45 Billion

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According to TechCrunch, British AI infrastructure provider Nscale and Claude developer Anthropic are in talks about another compute contract worth $45 billion. Just over a month ago, the two companies already announced a deal of this size. Now they may be on the verge of doing so again.

Anthropic Is Striking Mega-Deals in Compute

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, that the two companies are said to be close to announcing the additional compute contract. Those sources noted that talks are still ongoing and that details could still change.

Should the deal go through, it would be the latest in a long series of massive compute deals that Anthropic has closed over the past year. So far, neither Nscale nor Anthropic have commented on the reports.

Nscale and Anthropic Are Both Eyeing an IPO

The enormous sums being poured into AI compute deals have unsettled a certain segment of investors, who fear that companies are spending too much money for too little return. Nevertheless, Anthropic has continued to push such partnerships forward, driven by the conviction that it will all pay off in the end.

Both Anthropic and Nscale are currently pursuing a stock market listing. Anthropic is still expected to go public this year. Nscale is also aiming for an IPO, although Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company is facing resistance from investors regarding its proposed valuation of $30 billion.

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