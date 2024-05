Talent Garden-Schließung wird ein Fall fürs Gericht

Talent Garden was founded in 2011 and operates 13 campuses across 12 markets in Europe. The Vienna building on Liechtensteinstrasse has been from the beginning of our collaboration one of the most dificult situations in our company history. The buildings structural condition, which we discovered after opening, did not meet our standards or those of state of the art office buildings in Vienna. Since the beginning of our rental agreement Talent Garden has invested more than €2.5 million to accelerate the development of the tech ecosystem in Vienna.

Despite numerous and repeated attempts since 2021 to negotiate with the landlord for a revision of the contractual conditions and to improve the building, the landlord has consistently refused to engage in a sustainable dialogue. In 2020, we agreed on a new contract, the landlord agreed to take responsibility for continuous (weekly) maintenance of the building but has repeatedly failed to fulfill these obligations.

For us it is indispensable to offer a modern and a healthy environment to all our clients. We do this as good as possible in all our facilities. Due to the the landlords behavior our discouragement was inevitable and led us to leave the site.

We were no able to guarantee an adequate working environment for coworkers, including appropriate temperature, humidity, and health conditions. Therefore we had to terminate the lease-contract. We have repeatedly monitored and documented the situation. So we have proof of our claims. We are confident, that our position will be confirmed in the upcoming legal proceedings. Some time ago there was a first appointment on the site with several experts – the expected appraisals will show that our legal position is correct an d we had to make a cut. Recent weather conditions have further exacerbated the situation, making it impossible for us to continue operating to our standards.

It is anything but our desire to cause inconveniences to our partners and many businesses. We have worked diligently to support our members, redirecting them to other coworking spaces. We supported their moving and the safe storage of their materials. This unfortunate event is unprecedented in our history.

Our Vienna-Members appreciate our attitude and our standards very much. We have recently received numerous messages of understanding and recognition for the great work done by our team. We have believed in the Vienna ecosystem since the beginning and continue to see it as a global hub for tech and innovation. Unfortunately, the building’s condition has hindered us and our members from achieving our mission.