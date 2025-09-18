The Energy Bridge Prepares for its 2nd Forum on Energy Transition in CEE

The Energy Bridge (TEB), together with TU Wien (ACE TU Wien), will host the 2nd Energy Transition Dialogue in Central and Eastern Europe on September 25, 2025, at Prechtlsaal, TU Wien.

The forum continues TEB’s mission to act as a catalyst for collaboration between policymakers, academia, innovators, and industry, addressing the specific challenges of the region. This year, the spotlight is on the “4D’s of Energy Transition” – Decarbonization, Decentralization, Digitalization, and Democratization – four dimensions reshaping the future of energy in CEE.

Decarbonization – From Ambition to Action

Central and Eastern Europe’s industrial base still relies heavily on carbon-intensive processes. The first session will explore how cities, utilities, startups, and research institutions are turning ambition into tangible results. Examples include Vienna’s urban energy planning presented by Anna Aichinger, EVN’s hybrid storage project with Thomas Köck, waste mineralization technology from Lukas Höber of Sequestra, and the AIT x Takeda heat pump demonstrator explained by Veronika Wilk.

The discussion will bring together voices like Nicola Kofler (Wien Energie), Benedikt Ennser (Federal Ministry of Energy, Economy and Tourism, Austria), Bernhard Gahleitner (AIT Austrian Institute of Technology), and others, asking: How can regulation, finance, and innovation align to make industrial net-zero a reality?

Decentralization – Communities at the Heart of Transition

Across CEE, there is growing momentum for local energy production and energy communities. This session examines how Energiepark Bruck an der Leitha (presented by Karol Galek and Christina Drochter), MAVIR’s decentralization vision with Kitti Kropko, PPA strategies from Nobile Group’s Loren Skiljan, and virtual power plants from CyberGrid are reshaping markets.

The debate will feature practitioners like Roman Öfferlbauer (Sonnnig), Lorena Skiljan (Nobile Group), Roland Matous (Egon), and Marko Svetina (BM2Solar & CyberGrid). The focus: How can communities be empowered while regulators and markets adapt to decentralised generation?

Digitalization – Building a Smarter Grid

The EU’s Action Plan for digitalisation of energy is especially relevant for CEE, where infrastructure upgrades and data-driven systems can unlock huge efficiencies. This session will explore AI-driven grids with Aaron Saghera (Analog Devices), integrated energy systems led by Angela Berger (FFG), federated data spaces from Ghazal Etminan (AIT), and digital process twins with Bharath Varsh Rao (AIT).

The panel includes Michael Weixelbraun (Burgenland Energie), Volker Schaffler (Austrian Ministry of Innovation, Mobility and Infrastructure), and Aleš Prešern (Siemens Energy) – all weighing in on how smarter data and digital tools can transform the CEE grid.

Democratization – People-Centred Energy Systems

Energy transition is not only technical – it must also be just, inclusive, and people-centred. This session highlights Econetix’s approach to renewables and carbon projects with Martin Riegler, Ukraine’s decarbonisation strategies presented by Yuliia Borzhemska (DTEK), people-centred transition perspectives from Daniel Kroos (World Energy Council), and CSTEP India’s inspirational work on distributed renewables.

It will showcase how global lessons and regional leadership can ensure that communities, workers, and consumers benefit – not just large energy players.

Beyond the Event: TEB Podcasts

The forum builds on TEB’s ongoing podcast and interview initiative, which has already published over 15 conversations and recorded more than 25 to be released in the coming months. Guests include policy makers like Stephan Renner, startups such as Sequestra, Joulzen, and Sonnnig, industry associations like Austropapier and Energy Communities, research institutions such as the Austrian Institute of Technology, flagship projects like AHEAD x Takeda, and academics like Hubert Fechner.

Through this content, TEB is creating a knowledge bridge across the CEE region, capturing diverse perspectives from finance, research, industry, and policy to accelerate practical solutions for a sustainable future.

Vienna as the Energy Bridge

Vienna’s position as a gateway between Western and Eastern Europe makes it the perfect stage for this dialogue. With its mix of established utilities, innovative startups, and strong academic ecosystem, the city embodies the collaborative spirit that TEB seeks to nurture across the region.

Looking Ahead – Building the Digital Bridge (Platform)

Alongside its conferences and podcasts, TEB is building a robust digital platform designed to become the largest energy network community in CEE, connecting professionals from industry, academia, startups, policy, and finance.

This platform will provide a centralised data library with actionable technical and legal information, combined with curated media for enhancing the learning curve and providing intelligent stakeholder partnerships. By facilitating knowledge transfer and collaboration, TEB aims to accelerate renewable deployment and empower the region with the tools it needs to lead Europe’s energy transition.