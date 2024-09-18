Vivian Lab: FemTech and Menopausal care on the rise

Vivian Lab, dedicated to improving women’s access to healthcare, announces the successful completion of its first funding round. The round was led by the Bulgarian VC Eleven Ventures, one of the leading early-stage VCs in CEE, and was completed within just six months of Vivian Lab’s launch.

“As an active investor in healthcare, we have been closely monitoring the femtech space and are deeply aware of the significant gaps in female health support and treatment options. We are proud to support this outstanding female-led team and partner with Vivian Lab in their mission to make healthcare more accessible and personalized for women at every stage of life”, Valeri Petrov, Partner at Eleven Ventures comments.

Vivian Lab: Aiming at accessible menopausal care

Vivian Lab is an innovative digital healthcare program providing comprehensive care for women. Founded in 2024, Vivian Lab develops digital therapeutic programs for menopause, chronic conditions, and sexual wellness. The company is committed to closing the gaps in traditional healthcare systems and ensuring that every woman receives the care she deserves.

Led by an all female founder team based in Munich, Athens, and London, with years of experience in technology, healthcare and HR transformation, Vivian Lab is on a mission to close the gaps in traditional healthcare systems by providing accessible, comprehensive, and personalized care for women.

Vivian Lab builds digital programs to support women through some of the most important stages of their lives, including menopause, sexual wellness, fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum. The name comes from the Latin word for “alive”, as the goal to empower women to feel full of life in every stage of their journey. The company already has large enterprise customers, including pharmaceutical companies, banks, hospitals, and multinationals, like Bayer and more.

FemTech & Menopausal care on the rise

Women’s health has been underserved for far too long. And although all women will go through menopause, adequate support is lacking. As a result, they are often forced to leave the workforce earlier, causing a $150 billion gap for employers and insurance companies. Menopause has over 30 different symptoms, but due to stigma and a lack of education, many women fail to recognize them. Additionally, doctors often misdiagnose these symptoms due to insufficient focus on menopause, leading to increased costs for insurance companies and preventing women from receiving comprehensive support.

Vivian Lab’s first flagship digital program focuses on menopause. The program provides women with tailored support and resources during this critical life stage. With a focus on holistic well-being, the platform integrates educational content, telehealth consultations, personalized treatment plans, community support, and AI assistants, making menopause management accessible and empowering. This allows women to feel supported and better manage and improve their symptoms in natural ways. What’s more, it helps employers and insurance companies to increase productivity, retain talent, and decrease costs by offering preventative care solutions.

With Vivian Lab, women can better prepare for and understand the transition, receiving holistic support in all areas, including sexual health, weight management, mental health, and exercise. It is one of the few programs in Europe to improve the way women access healthcare and the team is committed to ensuring that every woman has access to the care she deserves. The funds from this round will be allocated towards enhancing the program, improving user experience, and entering new markets in the DACH region.

“This funding is a crucial step in our journey to expand our offerings and reach more women who need support. More importantly, Eleven is a strategic partner on this journey, with a highly successful track record in healthcare investments, so we can greatly benefit from their guidance and experience. We couldn’t be more proud and grateful to belong to the Eleven community,” said Gina Tiriakidou, Founder and CEO of Vivian Lab.