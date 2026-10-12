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XXXLutz wanted to swallow one of its last big rivals, and now Brussels is hitting the brakes: The European Commission has just opened an in-depth investigation into the Austrian furniture giant’s planned takeover of the German furniture chain Porta. According to its announcement, the competition authority has preliminary concerns that the deal could significantly reduce competition in furniture retail in several E.U. countries.

More Than 1,900 Furniture Stores Under One Roof

The deal would combine two of the largest furniture retailers in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia:

XXXLutz: The group, based in Wels, Austria, operates more than 1,800 stores in numerous European countries under brands including XXXLutz, Mömax, Möbelix, Roller, Poco and Home24. XXXLutz took over the online furniture retailer Home24 a few years ago. Its owners also control chains such as Conforama in France, Spain and Switzerland.

The group, based in Wels, Austria, operates more than 1,800 stores in numerous European countries under brands including XXXLutz, Mömax, Möbelix, Roller, Poco and Home24. XXXLutz took over the online furniture retailer Home24 a few years ago. Its owners also control chains such as Conforama in France, Spain and Switzerland. Porta: The German chain operates more than 140 stores under the brands Porta, SB Möbel Boss and Möbel Letz in Germany, and Asko in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

XXXLutz announced the takeover back in January 2025, but only formally notified the Commission in September.

What Brussels Fears

The Commission sees two areas of concern:

Higher prices for customers: XXXLutz and Porta compete for customers in the same regions in many places. In Germany, both are particularly strong in discount furniture. Because only a few retailers in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia operate store networks offering the full range of furniture, the merger could significantly reduce competitive pressure. That could lead to higher prices and less choice.

XXXLutz and Porta compete for customers in the same regions in many places. In Germany, both are particularly strong in discount furniture. Because only a few retailers in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia operate store networks offering the full range of furniture, the merger could significantly reduce competitive pressure. That could lead to higher prices and less choice. Pressure on furniture makers: Through its buying group GIGA International, XXXLutz purchases furniture jointly for all its brands across Europe and, according to the Commission, appears to have considerable buying power. If the Porta brands joined, manufacturers in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland would lose one of the few large alternative customers.

The Commission now has until the end of February 2027 to decide on the deal. The investigation is open-ended, the authority stressed.

Suspicion of Jumping the Gun

This is not XXXLutz’s only problem in Brussels. In a separate proceeding, the Commission is examining whether the two companies took steps before notification that effectively contributed to a change of control at Porta. That would violate the so-called standstill obligation, which carries fines of up to 10 percent of a group’s worldwide revenue. According to a report by the German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, XXXLutz employees are said to have asked manufacturers to disclose confidential purchasing terms with Porta. XXXLutz and Porta reject the allegations, saying there were only introductory meetings between management and works councils.

Competition and Criticism

In Germany, XXXLutz says it is already the second-largest furniture retailer after Ikea. Other major players include the Krieger Group, with Höffner and Sconto, as well as Segmüller. The associations of the German furniture industry called the takeover plans “dramatic news,” saying they would further increase the already high concentration in German furniture retail.