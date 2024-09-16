Report

OpenAI seeks funding round at $150 billion valuation

Sam Altman, CEO von OpenAI. © Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch (CC BY 2.0 via Flickr)
SAM ALTMAN, CEO VON OPENAI. © STEVE JENNINGS/GETTY IMAGES FOR TECHCRUNCH (CC BY 2.0 VIA FLICKR)
OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise $6.5 billion at a $150 billion valuation. That valuation would establish OpenAI as one of the most valuable startups in the world, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation.

With a valuation of $150 billion, OpenAI would be more valuable than SHEIN, Stripe, or Revolut. Only SpaceX (reportedly valued at more than $200 billion) and TikTok parent Bytedance (around $230 billion) would be valued higher among young private tech companies.

The new valuation, which does not include capital to be raised, is significantly higher than the $86 billion valuation from the company’s tender offer earlier this year. At the same time, OpenAI is also said to be in talks to raise $5 billion in debt from banks in the form of a revolving credit facility, one of the people told Bloomberg.

First wave of copyright lawsuits in favor of AI companies

Leading investors and potential investments

The funding round is reportedly being led by Thrive Capital. Microsoft, the company’s largest investor, is also expected to participate. Apple and Nvidia are also said to have held talks about investing.

The latest developments underline the enormous interest and confidence of investors in the future of OpenAI and its potential to shape the landscape of artificial intelligence significantly. With the additional funds, the company could further advance its research and development and expand its market position. The company is also reportedly close to releasing “Strawberry“, a new AI model that is supposed to be able to do something like “think”.

Meta: Power consumption has increased rapidly due to AI

Impact on the AI ​​industry and outlook

If the financing round is completed, this is likely to have far-reaching effects on the entire AI industry. It remains to be seen how OpenAI will use the additional resources and what new innovations and applications will result from this.

Experts expect that the demand for AI-supported solutions will continue to grow strongly in the coming years. With its pioneering role and financial resources, OpenAI could play a decisive role in shaping this future.

