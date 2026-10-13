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On the construction site, the work is done with cranes and excavators. In the office behind it, it is often still done with Excel and paper folders. That is exactly where the Vienna-based start-up reebuild comes in, and it has now closed a €3 million seed round to do so. The round is led by the European venture firm Fortino Ventures, with participation from Rise PropTech and CuriosityVC.

A.I. Reads Every Invoice Line by Line

reebuild automates the commercial back office of construction companies and property developers, from invoice checking and cost management to materials management. The A.I. reads every incoming document, whether a PDF, photo, scan or e-invoice, line by line and matches it automatically. Delivery notes, invoices and order confirmations are merged, and invoice corrections are recalculated. On the construction site, foremen photograph the delivery note with the app, and the system takes care of the rest. A.I. agents prepare approvals and suggest next steps, but people still make the decisions.

The platform is already seeing considerable use:

Invoice volume: more than €530 million

more than €530 million Customers: more than 120 companies, including Pittel+Brausewetter, 3SI Immogroup, Rödl & Herdegen and the Kratzert Group

more than 120 companies, including Pittel+Brausewetter, 3SI Immogroup, Rödl & Herdegen and the Kratzert Group Deployment: more than 8,200 construction sites and projects

more than 8,200 construction sites and projects Documents: more than 345,000 processed

According to reebuild, processing an invoice now takes about three minutes instead of more than 20, and the time from receipt to approval shrinks from five days to one and a half. Customers also report procurement costs that are up to 20 percent lower. These figures come from the company itself and from its customer feedback. In an industry where margins are typically in the single digits, however, that would be a significant lever.

Founders From Construction Families

“The software that many construction companies and project developers still work with today has barely evolved in decades and has failed to keep pace with rising expectations,” said Alexander Kornell, reebuild’s founder and chief executive. He and Matteo Cimadom, the chief revenue officer, come from family businesses in the construction industry. The leadership team is completed by Luca Papay, the chief technology officer, and Nicolaus Lederer, the chief operating officer. No longer on board is Paul Lind, who co-founded reebuild with Mr. Kornell in 2022 and served as its chief executive. Mr. Lind remained a co-founder until May 2026 and now works for the U.S. space company CesiumAstro, which builds communications technology for satellites. He was recently promoted there to director of business development and strategy and is tasked with expanding the company’s presence in Europe. The software is developed in Vienna and hosted in Germany. In its early phase, reebuild also received funding from the Austrian promotional agencies aws and FFG, and its backers include the Hansmann Family Office of the business angel Hansi Hansmann.

“reebuild is the right team to make this happen, also because the founding team has family roots in the construction industry,” said Wouter Goossens, a partner at Fortino Ventures. The investor, with offices in Ghent, Amsterdam and Munich, has backed more than 45 start-ups over the past ten years, including TechWolf, LegalFly and Teamleader.

Where the Money Goes

The fresh capital will flow into three areas:

Team: About 25 people currently work at the headquarters in Vienna, and new hires are planned across all departments through 2027.

About 25 people currently work at the headquarters in Vienna, and new hires are planned across all departments through 2027. Product: New A.I. modules are meant to largely automate the commercial workflow from cost estimation to accounting. The long-term goal is an “agentic back office” in which A.I. agents handle checking, matching and pre-booking on their own.

New A.I. modules are meant to largely automate the commercial workflow from cost estimation to accounting. The long-term goal is an “agentic back office” in which A.I. agents handle checking, matching and pre-booking on their own. Markets: After Austria and Germany, reebuild plans to expand into other European countries, where it already has development partnerships.

Plenty of Competition in ConTech

reebuild is not alone with this idea. The Vienna scale-up PlanRadar has been digitizing documentation and defect management on construction sites for years, Munich-based Capmo offers software for site management, and the Berlin start-up Cosuno focuses on digital tendering. Then there are general A.I. tools for invoice processing, such as Candis, that are not specialized in construction. In Austria, the Vorarlberg start-up Sodex recently raised €4 million for its construction site surveying technology.