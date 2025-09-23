Analysis

The billion-dollar money shuffle between OpenAI, Nvidia, and Oracle

Avatar
Der Stargate-Zirkel zwischen OpenAI, Oracle und Nvidia.
Der Stargate-Zirkel zwischen OpenAI, Oracle und Nvidia.
Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview Startup Interviewer: Gib uns dein erstes AI Interview
These are announcements that created a new world’s richest man (Larry Ellison), made the world’s most valuable company another $170 billion (+4%) more valuable, and seemingly put the leading AI startup insurmountably ahead of its competition.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Powered by This price ticker contains affiliate links to Bitpanda.

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading