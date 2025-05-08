Bulgarian Thinkpilot raises €600K pre-seed to launch the first AI Workspace

In a significant move for the European tech scene, Bulgarian SaaS startup Thinkpilot has secured €600,000 in pre-seed funding to launch what it calls the world’s first AI-powered workspace for product teams.

The funding round, led by LAUNCHub Ventures with participation from strategic angel investors across Europe, positions Thinkpilot at the forefront of AI-driven product development solutions. The platform aims to transform how product teams convert initial concepts into actionable specifications, addressing a critical gap in the current product development landscape.

Reimagining Product Development with AI

Unlike conventional tools that simply add AI features to existing solutions, Thinkpilot has developed a comprehensive platform specifically designed for product teams. The system combines collaborative AI assistance with specialized agents supporting various aspects of product development, from initial ideation to final specification documentation.

According to Stoimen Veselinov, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkpilot, “We’re not adapting problems to fit the tech, we’re adapting the tech to solve the problems product teams actually have.” This approach directly addresses the challenges faced by modern product teams, with recent statistics showing that 47% of teams feel hindered by scattered feedback and fragmented workflows.

Comprehensive Integration and Features

Thinkpilot distinguishes itself through seamless integration with popular product development tools, including Google Drive, Confluence, Jira, and Linear. This integration enables teams to automatically incorporate company context into their workflow, ensuring continuity and preservation of institutional knowledge.

The platform offers specialized AI agents designed for specific product development tasks, including:

Market research analysis

Product requirement documentation

Competitive landscape assessment

User feedback synthesis

Strategic planning support

Strategic Backing and Future Prospects

Founded in late 2024, Thinkpilot brings together a diverse team of experts led by four co-founders: Stoimen Veselinov (CEO), Megan Wolff (Head of Growth), Kiril Dimitrov (Head of R&D), and Antonio Iliev (CTO). Their combined expertise spans product development, AI technology, and business growth strategy.

LAUNCHub Ventures’ Founding Partner, Todor Breshkov, emphasizes the strategic timing of their investment: “As AI rapidly commoditizes code generation, the strategic leverage shifts upstream — to product teams and the decisions they make. Thinkpilot is uniquely positioned at this inflection point, giving product managers a 10x edge through a purpose-built AI co-pilot.”