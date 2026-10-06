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Every billing error is about to get very expensive for German hospitals, and a Munich start-up is betting on exactly that: The A.I. platform calliora has raised $6 million (about 5.1 million euros) in a pre-seed round led by Bertelsmann Healthcare Investments (BHI) and the Swiss venture capital firm redalpine. Its software is designed to catch mistakes before a hospital invoice goes out to the health insurer.

A Wave of Audits From 2027

The backdrop is a tougher regime that hits German hospitals in 2027. The statutory health insurance contribution stabilization law, passed in July, ties audit rates to the quality of a hospital’s invoices. Until now, insurers could have 5 to at most 15 percent of a hospital’s bills reviewed by the Medical Service, the independent body that audits claims. If it objects to more than 35 percent of the invoices it checks, that rate can rise to 40 percent. If more than half are flawed, the cap disappears entirely and up to 100 percent of invoices can be audited.

The timing is rough for many hospitals: Two-thirds of Germany’s general hospitals posted losses in 2024, according to the German Hospital Institute.

A.I. as a Surgical Assistant for Billing

According to calliora, most errors arise long before the invoice is written. A treatment case passes through many hands, and almost every step runs on its own software: Doctors and nurses document, coding specialists translate diagnoses into billing codes, and medical controllers review the results. The information needed for the invoice is often pieced together only after the patient has long been discharged.

The A.I. platform sits on top of a hospital’s existing systems and brings together clinical documentation, data from the hospital information system, coding and audit procedures. If a diagnosis has been documented but not coded, or a piece of evidence that auditors would demand is missing, the system alerts the responsible team. It currently covers coding, case review, management of Medical Service audits and controlling. Humans still sign off on every invoice, and the company says all data is processed exclusively in Germany.

“Some of the best-trained people in the hospital spend a large part of their day carrying information from one system to the next,” said Frederik Träuble, co-founder and chief executive of calliora. That work should be handled by A.I., he said, much like a good surgical assistant who hands over the instrument before the surgeon asks for it. “It doesn’t make the cut. That stays with the professionals.”

Workload per Case Cut by More Than Half

Calliora says its platform is already in everyday use at private, public and church-run hospitals in five German states, and that it works with a double-digit number of hospitals in total. At those sites, the workload per case has fallen by more than half, the company said, and more than 90 percent of the gaps it flags are closed before invoices are issued. These figures have not been independently verified.

Mr. Träuble and Jonas Wildberger founded calliora in 2023. Both earned doctorates in A.I. at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems after studying at Cambridge and Oxford and working in the A.I. divisions of AWS and GSK. Advisers include the A.I. researcher Bernhard Schölkopf. Alongside BHI, which in Europe has also backed the Vienna-based scale-up Flinn, and redalpine, angel investors include Ulrich Wandschneider, the former chief executive of the hospital operator Asklepios; Peter Sarlin, the founder of Silo AI; and Frank Hutter, a co-founder of Prior Labs. The money will go toward expanding the A.I., engineering and product teams.

“From 2027, the price of every mistake goes up again,” said Mira Kamp, a partner at redalpine. Maximilian Boner, who leads BHI in Europe, pointed to the United States, where error-free, real-time billing is becoming a key to making hospitals profitable.

Competition in Hospital Administration

Calliora is not the only start-up aiming A.I. at hospital bureaucracy:

Parallel: The French start-up raised $20 million this spring in a round led by Index Ventures. Its A.I. agents automate admissions, billing and coding in several dozen hospitals.

The French start-up raised $20 million this spring in a round led by Index Ventures. Its A.I. agents automate admissions, billing and coding in several dozen hospitals. Voize: The Berlin-based start-up focuses on voice-based nursing documentation and raised $9 million last year.