Hybrid Deal: China Agrees to Slow Car Exports to the E.U.

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Europe has found the loophole that Chinese carmakers have been driving through for two years, and now it wants to narrow it: China and the European Union have agreed in talks in Beijing to limit Chinese hybrid car exports. Over the next four years, fewer than half as many hybrids and plug-in hybrids from China are set to reach the E.U. as previously projected. Maroš Šefčovič, the E.U. trade commissioner, announced the understanding on X after two days of negotiations with Wang Wentao, China’s commerce minister. “It’s a crucial first step, but only a first step in the process of rebalancing,” Mr. Šefčovič said.

Several Million Fewer Cars

How the limit will work remains unclear. Mr. Šefčovič disclosed neither the mechanism nor any concrete numbers; he wants to present the details first to E.U. leaders, who will discuss them at a summit next week. According to Mr. Šefčovič, the deal could keep “several million” fewer Chinese vehicles out of the E.U. over four years than in a scenario without an agreement. The baseline matters: It is projected exports that would be halved, not current ones. China’s commerce ministry confirmed an understanding consistent with World Trade Organization rules but also gave no figures. As recently as September, Beijing had rejected voluntary export restraints as a serious violation of W.T.O. rules.

The package also includes concessions in other areas. China will cut tariffs on seven product categories, including car parts, olive oil and footwear, covering European exports worth almost €4 billion. Beijing also plans to speed up export licenses for rare earths and permanent magnets.

The E.V. Tariff Loophole

The deal follows an outright boom. Since October 2024, the E.U. has imposed countervailing duties of up to 35.3 percent on electric cars from China, on top of the standard 10 percent car tariff. Hybrids were exempt, and Chinese manufacturers promptly shifted their exports. According to the Chinese industry association CPCA, about 490,000 plug-in hybrids (up 179 percent) and 270,000 conventional hybrids (up 142 percent) were shipped from China to the E.U. in the first eight months of 2026. Chinese brands’ share of the hybrid market rose from about 2 percent in 2024 to 14 percent in the first half of 2026, and to 25 percent for plug-in hybrids, according to the European carmakers’ association ACEA. Trending Topics recently reported on how Chinese hybrids are flooding Europe. Without a deal, the European Commission would have imposed safeguard measures allowing only a fixed quota to enter at the normal tariff rate.

Praise From Industry, Skepticism From Economists

The car industry welcomed the agreement. Sigrid de Vries, ACEA’s director general, warned of “a sharp and sudden destabilisation of the market” and price wars, and said the deal could help Chinese brands expand their presence in Europe in an orderly way. Hildegard Müller, president of the German auto industry association VDA, called it “a first positive signal” but wants to see the details. Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, said initial progress was visible, but not yet a breakthrough.

There are skeptics, too. Michael Putz, an automotive consultant, told Forbes that Brussels had merely agreed to “a smaller wave than the one it was forecasting,” meaning sales could still keep rising. Alicia García-Herrero, an economist at Natixis and Bruegel, noted that the concessions are worth only a few billion euros, set against an E.U. trade deficit with China of about €360 billion. Above all, she said, Beijing is buying time.

Chinese Carmakers Already Build in Europe

At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are shifting production to Europe. BYD plans to start series production in Szeged, Hungary, this year; Chery builds cars with Ebro in Barcelona; and Xpeng has vehicles assembled by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. A similar pattern played out about 40 years ago: Japan limited its car exports to Europe, and in return Toyota, Nissan and Honda built plants there. The success of Chinese brands is also visible in Austria, where BYD recently cracked the top six.