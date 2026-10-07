Venture Capital

Endeavor Catalyst: US Fund Worth $320 Million Increases Focus on Europe

Avatar
Symbolic image: Endeavor Catalyst strengthens investments in europe © Trending Topics / Canva Pro
Symbolic image: Endeavor Catalyst strengthens investments in europe © Trending Topics / Canva Pro

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

US venture capital investor Endeavor Catalyst is doubling down on Europe with its new Fund V, totaling $320 million. According to tech.eu, the region is becoming the company’s fastest-growing market.

More than 90 investments in Europe

Endeavor Catalyst is the venture capital fund of Endeavor, co-investing alongside leading venture and growth capital firms. With more than $850 million in assets under management, the fund has already backed 437 companies across 44 markets. Its portfolio includes 83 companies valued at at least one billion dollars and 39 exits.

In Europe, the fund has now made more than 90 investments across 10 countries, with 20 portfolio companies valued at one billion dollars or more. Fund V investments tied to Europe include EnduroSat, founded in Bulgaria, and HappyRobot, founded by Spanish entrepreneurs.

Endeavor Catalyst provides access to more capital

They complement a regional portfolio that includes Bending Spoons, ElevenLabs, Preply, ICEYE, and Fever. Catalyst invested in 12 companies in the first half of 2026, selected through Endeavor’s European offices. In all of 2025, there were 14 investments; in 2024, just seven.

European portfolio companies raised $3.3 billion in funding rounds in which Catalyst participated in 2025 and the first half of 2026. “We are doubling down on Europe with Fund V to help ensure European founders have access to the capital they need to build the next generation of global companies”, says Pete Benedetto, Europe head of Endeavor Catalyst.

Active in ten European countries

Since 2024, the fund has operated its Global Hub in London, designed to give founders a base in one of the world’s most important capital markets. The Global Hub now includes more than 90 Endeavor entrepreneurs and 100 companies. The initiative aims to help founders connect with global capital, talent, mentors, and new markets.

Endeavor Catalyst is active in ten European markets: Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine. Fund V’s current pipeline features extensive activity across Europe and Latin America, as well as a growing number of investment opportunities from Southeast Asia.

The fund places a particular focus on deep tech, foundational AI, and cloud infrastructure. The company expects to deploy an additional $25 to $30 million in the remainder of 2026.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter