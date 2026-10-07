Endeavor Catalyst: US Fund Worth $320 Million Increases Focus on Europe

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

US venture capital investor Endeavor Catalyst is doubling down on Europe with its new Fund V, totaling $320 million. According to tech.eu, the region is becoming the company’s fastest-growing market.

More than 90 investments in Europe

Endeavor Catalyst is the venture capital fund of Endeavor, co-investing alongside leading venture and growth capital firms. With more than $850 million in assets under management, the fund has already backed 437 companies across 44 markets. Its portfolio includes 83 companies valued at at least one billion dollars and 39 exits.

In Europe, the fund has now made more than 90 investments across 10 countries, with 20 portfolio companies valued at one billion dollars or more. Fund V investments tied to Europe include EnduroSat, founded in Bulgaria, and HappyRobot, founded by Spanish entrepreneurs.

Endeavor Catalyst provides access to more capital

They complement a regional portfolio that includes Bending Spoons, ElevenLabs, Preply, ICEYE, and Fever. Catalyst invested in 12 companies in the first half of 2026, selected through Endeavor’s European offices. In all of 2025, there were 14 investments; in 2024, just seven.

European portfolio companies raised $3.3 billion in funding rounds in which Catalyst participated in 2025 and the first half of 2026. “We are doubling down on Europe with Fund V to help ensure European founders have access to the capital they need to build the next generation of global companies”, says Pete Benedetto, Europe head of Endeavor Catalyst.

Active in ten European countries

Since 2024, the fund has operated its Global Hub in London, designed to give founders a base in one of the world’s most important capital markets. The Global Hub now includes more than 90 Endeavor entrepreneurs and 100 companies. The initiative aims to help founders connect with global capital, talent, mentors, and new markets.

Endeavor Catalyst is active in ten European markets: Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine. Fund V’s current pipeline features extensive activity across Europe and Latin America, as well as a growing number of investment opportunities from Southeast Asia.

The fund places a particular focus on deep tech, foundational AI, and cloud infrastructure. The company expects to deploy an additional $25 to $30 million in the remainder of 2026.