I.P.O.

Firmus Pulls Its $30 Billion A.I. Stock Listing

Avatar, Avatar
Server racks with network cables in a data center
Server racks in a data center © Taylor Vick / Unsplash

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

The A.I. boom has a price tag, and investors no longer want to pay it: The Australian data center operator Firmus has called off its initial public offering in Sydney, just one day after the order books closed. Firmus had sought a valuation of about $30 billion (about €27 billion), according to Bloomberg. According to the Australian broadcaster ABC, it would have been Australia’s biggest I.P.O. since Telstra in 1997.

600 Times Revenue

The problem was the price. Firmus had about $51 million in revenue in its 2026 fiscal year, so the targeted valuation amounted to roughly 600 times sales. In April, the company had been valued at $5.5 billion, and in August at more than $10.5 billion. Bankers cut the offer price from 11 to 8.25 Australian dollars a share, according to ABC, but even that was not enough. “The valuation for the company was way too high to start with,” said Jun Bei Liu, a fund manager at Ten Cap. Firmus blamed market volatility. The analyst Philip Wool called that a “euphemistic” description and said Firmus had simply run into “a wall of AI anxiety.”

Other concerns added to the pressure. Some investors felt the prospectus lacked detail, and many worried that existing shareholders would sell after the listing. The past of the co-founder Oliver Curtis, who was convicted of insider trading in 2016, also played a role, according to ABC. And Australia’s technology index has fallen almost 18 percent this year.

Big Plans, Small Base

Firmus builds data centers for A.I. workloads, so-called A.I. factories. Its customers include Meta and OpenAI. Nvidia owns 7.2 percent of the company and is more than an investor: Together with Firmus, the chipmaker is planning a 360-megawatt campus in Indonesia with up to 170,000 Nvidia chips, provides credit support and receives a share of future cloud revenue. In total, Firmus has 912 megawatts of data centers planned, but only 46 have been built. The company estimates that its five remaining sites will cost $37.7 billion.

The cancellation comes at a nervous moment. A report showing OpenAI’s revenue falling well short of expectations recently sent A.I. stocks lower, and Wall Street is already in an I.P.O. drought.

A Second Attempt Planned

Firmus is not giving up. The company points to $72.8 billion in revenue commitments from customers, and its prospectus projected $5.8 billion in operating profit for 2029. “We think that Firmus indeed has a compelling story. It just doesn’t have a compelling valuation,” said John Pearce of the pension fund UniSuper. The analyst Anna Wu called the Nvidia partnership an endorsement. Firmus now plans a private funding round of $2 billion to $3 billion with existing investors and wants to attempt a Nasdaq listing next year.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter