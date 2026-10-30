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First came the big investment, then the chain saws, and now the police. Police in Oulu, Finland, have just opened an investigation into Google’s Finnish subsidiary, Tuike Finland, according to the public broadcaster Yle. The case concerns the construction site of a huge data center in Muhos in the north of the country and is being investigated as suspected environmental damage.

What the Police Are Investigating

The investigation was triggered by a request from the Finnish Supervisory Agency, known as LVV, and the police have received a total of five requests for investigation related to the Muhos site. Based on current information, there have been irregularities and shortcomings in drainage and water management there, the police said. Investigators are examining whether Tuike Finland violated Finland’s Water Act. Other offenses could be added as the investigation proceeds.

It will not be quick. The police plan to share initial information in December, and the investigation is not expected to be completed until 2027. If the company is found guilty, it faces a corporate fine.

A Construction Halt With Conditions

The supervisory agency had already ordered work halted at two sites, Muhos and Kajaani-Otanmäki, in early October. The reason: The mandatory environmental impact assessments had not been completed when the clearing began. The agency also considers the company’s water management plans insufficient.

By next week, Tuike Finland must submit a detailed plan that covers planned structures, timelines and independent monitoring of water bodies. It must account for heavy rainfall, snowmelt and the risks posed by acid-forming black shale in the soil, which can pollute waterways when it is dug up. If that is not enough, the company could face a conditional fine.

How Much Forest Is Actually Gone

According to Google, about 330 hectares of forest were cleared in Muhos and just under 200 hectares in Kajaani, before the environmental assessments were finished. Clearing in Muhos began as early as March. Independent satellite analyses put the figure considerably higher: The organization Vertical52 analyzed images from the Sentinel-2 Earth observation satellite and measured a loss of vegetation of about 347 hectares in Muhos and about 300 hectares in Kajaani. Together, that is at least 647 hectares, more than three times the size of Monaco. When Google announced its investment in September, the clearing had already been underway for about five months, according to the analysis.

Google Apologizes but Denies Breaking the Law

Google’s country director for Finland, Antti Järvinen, publicly apologized in mid-October. He was extremely sorry that the company had ended up in this situation, and Google takes full responsibility, he told Yle. He did not, however, admit to breaking the law. The decisions were made based on the company’s best understanding of the legislation at the time, he said, and he rejected suggestions of inexperience or negligence. A Google spokesperson said the company was actively responding to inquiries from the authorities.

The Government Stands by Google

A lot is at stake for Finland. Google plans to invest about €13 billion in A.I. infrastructure in the country by 2028, the company’s largest single investment in Europe. In addition to Muhos and Kajaani, data centers are planned in Hamina and Vaala. In Hamina, Google has run a data center in a former paper mill for years. Supporters point to jobs and tax revenue in structurally weak regions such as Kainuu.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo continues to back the project. Google must learn from the incident and follow the law, he said. He played down concerns about rising electricity prices driven by the data centers’ high energy demand. Thanks to its cool climate, clean electricity and political support, Finland is considered one of the most attractive data center locations in Europe. Neoclouds such as the Finnish unicorn Verda are also growing rapidly there.

Resistance Is Growing

Parts of the public see things differently. More than 98,000 people have signed a petition calling for stricter rules for data centers. Critics point to the facilities’ enormous water and power needs and argue that Google created facts on the ground with the clearing before the authorities could assess the consequences. It remains unclear when construction in Muhos and Kajaani can resume: According to LVV, the work will stay suspended until the environmental assessments are complete.