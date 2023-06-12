How to Web: The meetup that connects inovators and industry leaders

In just a few days, the How to Web Conference – a leading startup & innovation conference in Eastern Europe, is going to bring together industry leaders, startups, and innovators from the region in order to contribute and empower the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Scheduled to take place on June 21st, at CampusX in Sofia, Bulgaria, the How to Web Meetup promises an immersive experience designed to foster knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among industry enthusiasts, and spotlight the most innovative startups.

Trending Topics is happy to back up the event as a media partner.

Initiated in 2009, How to Web is one of the earliest influential European startup conferences, accelerating the adoption of the startup culture and innovation in SEE. The upcoming event in Sofia is a great opportunity for the attendees to meet regional speakers, enjoy thought-provoking panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in their respective fields.

Among the speakers are:

Maya Zlatanova from FindMeCure, the Bulgarian HealthTech startup currently expanding to US markets;

Marius Istrate from 3VC , will highlight the journey to the hypergrowth stage with his experience in building teams inside UiPath

Stephane Gantchev from LAUNCHub Ventures , who has a well-trained eye for digital startups in SEE.

The How to Web Meetup – Sofia Edition welcomes everybody with a builder mindset at the event. If you’re interested in building better products, high-performance teams, attracting investment, or the journey behind building great companies, then.. hurry up and reserve a ticket. The event presents valuable learning opportunities and an unparalleled opportunity for participants to engage with industry leaders, and forge meaningful connections in the dynamic world of startups and innovation.

Local startups are also invited to join, not only as guests but as part of the event agenda. How to Web has an open call for founders who want to present their businesses, as there will be a dedicated time slot for Product Demos. Founders who want to present their products in front of the How to Web audience can sign up here.

Registration for How to Web in Sofia is free of charge, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot here. Limited seats are available, so early registration is advised. Attendance without registration is not possible.

Save the date: