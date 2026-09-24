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Mark Zuckerberg wants people to carry their AI agent around as casually as their house keys. At its annual Connect conference, Meta has just unveiled Muse Charm: a small pendant-style gadget built for one purpose only, talking to Meta’s personal AI agent Muse. The announcement, however, raises almost as many questions as it answers.

What Muse Charm Is

According to Meta, Muse Charm is a compact, pendant-like companion that fits on a keychain and is activated with a fingerprint sensor. A small display shows the Muse avatar, and the device is controlled by voice in real time. On its official product page, Meta calls the Charm the first device built specifically for Muse and lists voice, touch and camera as ways to interact with the agent.

Zuckerberg positions the Charm as an option for everyone who does not wear smart glasses. For them, he said according to the Financial Times, it will be “by far the fastest way” to talk to Muse and show the agent what is going on around them. As CNBC reports, this is supposed to work without unlocking a phone or opening an app.

What Is Behind Muse

The Charm is only the hardware shell for Meta’s real bet: the AI agent Muse, which launched just two weeks ago. As Trending Topics reported, Muse is designed to carry out tasks on its own: writing and sending emails, booking travel, renegotiating contracts, filling out forms or turning saved Instagram recipe reels into grocery lists. It runs on Meta’s Muse Spark model family.

The app has been a surprise hit. It overtook ChatGPT as the most downloaded free iOS app in the United States and, according to CNBC, reached around 730,000 downloads in its first five days. That gave Meta’s stock a strong boost after months of pressure from investors worried about the company’s multibillion-dollar AI spending.

At Connect, Meta also announced new features. According to Axios, these include live video chats, real-time voice conversations with selectable voices and a dedicated email address for each agent, along with new retail partners such as Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora and Wayfair. Muse is also coming to Meta’s AI glasses “in the coming months.”

When and Where to Buy Muse Charm

Meta plans to launch the device in December. According to CNBC, Zuckerberg said Meta still needs to finalize the layout of the components but aims to ship the Charm in time for the holidays. Meta has not announced a price. Battery life, connectivity and whether the device needs a paired smartphone are also still open questions, as Shane the Gamer notes. For now, the product page only lets interested buyers sign up for notifications.

For users in Europe, the Charm is of limited use for the time being: Muse itself is so far only rolling out in the United States, via dedicated apps, the web and WhatsApp. Meta has not said anything about a European launch. The business model is tiered. There is a free basic version, while heavier use costs 20 or 100 US dollars a month (roughly 17 or 85 euros), according to CNBC. In the long run, Zuckerberg told the Financial Times, Meta mainly intends to earn money through small fees on transactions that Muse handles for its users.

The Concerns: Privacy, Security and Mistakes

The biggest hurdle for Muse Charm will likely be trust. For the agent to be useful, users have to grant it access to their email inbox, calendar, payment services and other accounts. Meta stresses that each agent runs in an isolated environment and never sees passwords or payment details, and Zuckerberg promised state-of-the-art privacy and security on stage. Yet according to the Financial Times, Meta has already had to fix a vulnerability that could have allowed attackers to take control of another person’s Muse agent.

Meta itself admits that mistakes will happen. Vishal Shah, vice president of AI products, said according to Yahoo Finance that it is impossible to promise there will never be an error. For an agent that shops, books and pays on its own, that matters a great deal.

Then there is the camera. The idea that the Charm should show the agent what is happening around its owner recalls the debate over Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, which critics have attacked over covert recordings. For its glasses, Meta now offers a camera-free audio version in response. How the Charm will signal to bystanders that it is recording has not yet been disclosed.

Finally, not every platform is playing along. Amazon has blocked Muse from its online store, citing terms of use that exclude unauthorized AI agents, as Fortune reports. For a shopping agent, that is a significant gap.

The Competition and a Mixed Track Record

Meta is not alone in wanting its own AI device. According to Axios, OpenAI has spent billions building a hardware division but has yet to present a product. On the agent side, the open-source project OpenClaw popularized the category earlier this year, though it requires considerably more technical know-how. And the history of standalone AI gadgets has been mixed so far: the Humane AI Pin was discontinued after weak reviews, and the Rabbit R1 remained a niche product.

Meta has one big advantage over those predecessors: with Muse, it already has software that millions of people actually use. Whether that translates into hardware success will become clear in December at the earliest, once the price, the feature set and answers to the privacy questions are on the table.