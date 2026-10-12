Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Nvidia no longer wants to just build the chips that A.I. models run on; it apparently wants to own the models, too: The chip giant is in talks to acquire Reflection AI or significantly increase its stake in the start-up. That is according to the Financial Times, as summarized by Reuters. The talks are at an early stage, and a deal could come within weeks, but the discussions could still fall apart. Reflection declined to comment.

Acquisition, Acqui-Hire or More Money

According to the FT, three options are on the table: a full acquisition, a so-called acqui-hire or a larger investment. In an acqui-hire, Nvidia would hire Reflection’s employees and license its technology without buying the company. That structure could avoid a lengthy regulatory review. Nvidia has used it before: In December 2025, the company brought on the team of the chip start-up Groq and licensed its technology, a deal CNBC valued at about $20 billion (about €18 billion).

Nvidia is already one of Reflection’s biggest backers and has committed $800 million (about €712 million), according to the FT. In April, Misha Laskin, the chief executive, told CNBC that Reflection was raising new money at a $25 billion (about €22 billion) pre-money valuation. In total, the start-up has raised close to $2.6 billion from investors including Nvidia, Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed.

America’s Answer to DeepSeek

Reflection was founded in 2024 by Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou, two former Google DeepMind researchers. The start-up recently released Beam, its first open-weight model, which is built for coding and A.I. agents and aims to compete with low-cost Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Kimi. An acquisition would expand Nvidia’s model business, which already includes its open Nemotron models.

Competition in the open-weight segment is fierce. Besides the Chinese providers, Mistral recently unveiled Large 4, a model with one trillion parameters whose weights are set to be released. Mistral raised $3.5 billion in the third quarter, the largest venture round ever for a European company.

Antitrust Questions

Nvidia could easily afford the deal: Over the past four quarters, the company generated about $127 billion in free cash flow. Market power is the more sensitive issue. Nvidia dominates the market for A.I. chips while investing in a growing number of companies that buy those chips. According to Yahoo Finance, an acqui-hire structure may avoid a classic merger review, but it does not shield a deal from antitrust scrutiny.