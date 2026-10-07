AI Agents

Personal Agent Protocol: Meta and Walmart Want to Write the Rules for Shopping Agents

Avatar, Avatar
Miniature shopping cart on a colorful carpet
Shopping cart. © حامد طه / Unsplash

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Whoever builds the door decides who gets through it: Meta and the A.I. start-up Sierra have just unveiled the Personal Agent Protocol (PAP), an open standard for how personal A.I. agents interact with businesses. Walmart, Shopify, Stripe, Genesys, Rocket and Instinct have signed on. Missing, however, are precisely the companies Meta has recently clashed with.

A Login for Agents

The protocol is meant to govern how an agent like Meta’s Muse signs in to an online store, a bank or a customer service desk, and what it is allowed to do there. Technically, PAP relies on OAuth, the principle behind the familiar “Sign in with” buttons. It provides for three access levels:

  • Guest: Without signing in, the agent can retrieve public information such as opening hours, stock levels or return policies.
  • Signed in, read only: With the user’s consent, the agent can see things like order history or account balances.
  • Signed in, write: The agent can take action, such as starting a return or rescheduling an appointment.

Businesses can choose whether the agent operates their website, accesses interfaces such as MCP or OpenAPI, or talks directly to their own customer service agent. The session is meant to persist across all channels. Sierra was co-founded by the former Salesforce co-chief executive Bret Taylor and builds exactly these kinds of customer service agents for companies.

No Specification, No Payments Yet

The standard is still at a very early stage. According to an analysis by Beri, there is no published specification, license or independent governing body so far. Version 0.1 is due later this month, along with a reference implementation. For now, agents cannot pay via PAP: Payments, push notifications and fine-grained permissions are planned only as later extensions.

Amazon, Google and OpenAI Are Missing

What stands out is who is not on board. Just a few weeks ago, Amazon blocked Muse from its platform, arguing that the agent had accessed it without authorization. With PAP, Meta is now trying to help write the rules itself, and it has brought in Walmart, Amazon’s biggest rival. OpenAI, Anthropic and Google are also absent from the partner list, as are European retailers, banks and payment providers.

PAP is also far from the only attempt to bring order to agentic commerce. OpenAI developed the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) with Stripe for purchases directly inside the chatbot, Google created the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) with Shopify, and Visa is working with Cloudflare on the Trusted Agent Protocol, which is meant to identify agents to merchants. Shopify and Stripe have a seat at the table in several of these initiatives.

Guest author Ting Wasner-Lian recently described, using China as an example, how platforms are likely to regulate access for A.I. agents. Her assessment: An agent that can shop everywhere will not arrive any time soon, and outsiders will get in only through negotiation. PAP is one such offer to negotiate. Whether it becomes a real standard depends on whether agents from other providers and merchants beyond Meta’s camp join in.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter