Pigment raises $250 million at $2.3 billion valuation

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AI business planning company Pigment has closed a Series E funding round of $250 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion. The round is led by the Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT. Participants include WIL (World Innovation Lab), existing investors such as Greenoaks, ICONIQ, IVP, and Meritech, as well as — planned — NVIDIA. The fresh capital is set to accelerate Pigment’s development toward autonomous planning, built on the proprietary Graphite engine.

Large corporations use Pigment solution

The investment follows a milestone year: Pigment reports having surpassed $100 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) in early 2025, once again doubling year over year. With the funding, the company aims to expand its presence in new regions and continue driving growth.

Pigment has established itself as an enterprise platform for large corporations. Danone, DirecTV, Siemens, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and Unilever use the software to replace legacy systems. AI-focused companies such as Anthropic, ElevenLabs, and Uber also rely on Pigment. Most recently, L’Oréal selected Pigment to replace its salary planning tool for more than 95,000 employees worldwide.

“Autonomous planning for every company”

Co-founders Eléonore Crespo and Romain Niccoli state: “Enterprise planning will change more in the next few years than it has in the last thirty. Legacy tools are being left behind, and the world’s most advanced AI companies now run their planning on Pigment. With the backing of our investors, we are moving fast to make autonomous planning a reality for every enterprise. With AI agents running planning workflows end to end and turning decisions into action, companies can respond to change as fast as it happens.”

The $250 million will flow primarily into R&D and the expansion of the engineering team. The focus is on the proprietary, patent-pending compute engine Graphite and the AI agents running on top of it. Graphite enables thousands of AI agents and humans to work simultaneously on the same governed model. This makes autonomous planning possible. Agents can only execute workflows independently and act on the basis of results when every number is precise and every action remains traceable.

Graphite to handle larger workloads

With the funding, Pigment intends to further develop Graphite to handle even larger and more complex workloads, and to advance the agents from modeling and data analysis toward full end-to-end execution of planning workflows.

Shannee Braun, Managing Director at EQT and the Scaleup Europe Fund, comments: “In most companies, the richest picture of how a business actually runs sits in its plans. Pigment has built that foundation with a single platform connecting finance, sales and workforce planning – and put AI agents to work on it, helping teams model, analyse and act in hours rather than months. Eléonore and Romain have built a global category leader from Paris, and that is exactly the kind of company the Scaleup Europe Fund was created to back.”