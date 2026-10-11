Bloomberg Index

A.I. Boom: Only Tech Billionaires Got Richer This Year

Avatar, Avatar
Elon Musk. © World Economic Forum
Elon Musk. © World Economic Forum

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

In 2026, getting rich apparently means making money from technology: The world’s tech billionaires added a combined $845 billion (about €752 billion) in the first nine months of the year, the most ever for that period. All other billionaires lost a combined $62 billion (about €55 billion). That is the finding of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A Fifth Holds More Than a Third

About 100 tech fortunes now add up to $4.6 trillion (about €4.1 trillion). That is 36 percent of the wealth of the world’s 500 richest people, even though tech entrepreneurs make up only about a fifth of that group. Nine of the 10 richest people owe their fortunes to U.S. tech companies.

By far the biggest winner is Elon Musk. His net worth grew by $310 billion (about €276 billion) from January through September, roughly 40 percent of the total gain among the top 500. After the merger of SpaceX with xAI and the SpaceX I.P.O., Mr. Musk briefly became the first trillionaire in history. Michael Dell is profiting from the data center business; his fortune rose 81 percent to $254 billion. Mark Zuckerberg recently gained $23 billion after Meta’s stock jumped 27 percent in September following the launch of its A.I. assistant Muse. New fortunes are also emerging along the supply chain, for instance at the Taiwanese server supplier King Slide, whose founder, Lin Tsung-chi, has joined the billionaires’ club.

Oracle’s Founder Is the Big Loser

Not every A.I. bet pays off. Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, has lost $196 billion (about €174 billion) within a year, after briefly becoming the world’s richest person in September 2025. Investors are worried about Oracle’s debt-financed spending on A.I. infrastructure, and the cost of credit default swaps on Oracle bonds is near a record high. Back in the spring, the investment pressure led Oracle to cut thousands of jobs.

The party has also cooled lately. The wealth of the 500 richest people peaked at $13.4 trillion in mid-June and has since fallen 6 percent to $12.6 trillion.

Wealth Taxes in Sight

The concentration of wealth is drawing political attention. In November, California voters will decide on a wealth tax for billionaires, and Washington, New York, Illinois and Rhode Island have also debated similar proposals. James Mazeau, an economist at UBS, points out that many of the largest fortunes belong to relatively young tech entrepreneurs, whose wealth could keep compounding for decades.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter