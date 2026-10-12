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The savings-plan broker has turned into a money machine: Trade Republic generated revenue of €754 million in its 2024-25 fiscal year and increased its net profit nearly sevenfold, from €34.8 million to €232.6 million. That is according to the annual report for the fiscal year that ended in September 2025, which is being published in Germany’s Federal Gazette and was reported by Handelsblatt.

Commissions Drive the Profit

By far the largest share comes from commissions on securities trading. They rose to about €733 million, more than double the previous year’s €316 million. Another €20.4 million came from other income, such as currency effects and the release of provisions. Trade Republic set aside only €4.4 million for legal risks, down from €18.1 million a year earlier. Since its market launch in 2019, the Berlin-based fintech has accumulated a balance sheet profit of about €86.2 million.

Customer growth has been just as striking. At the end of 2025, Trade Republic had more than 10 million customers, twice as many as 18 months earlier, and about €150 billion in assets under management. In December 2025, investors including Founders Fund, GIC, Fidelity, Wellington and the Arnault family bought €1.2 billion worth of shares in a secondary transaction at a valuation of €12.5 billion. That makes Trade Republic Germany’s most valuable fintech.

Far Ahead of N26, Far Behind Revolut

A comparison with its rivals shows which league Trade Republic now plays in. The Berlin neobank N26 reported gross income of €501.6 million for 2025 and turned its first annual profit, at €1.6 million. The British rival Revolut, by contrast, is in a different weight class: It increased its revenue to about $6 billion (about €5.3 billion) in 2025 and posted a pretax profit of $2.3 billion (about €2 billion), with 68.3 million retail customers. In Austria, where Trade Republic has operated a local bank branch since 2025, Scalable Capital is also stepping up and has just opened its own bank in Vienna.

The End of P.F.O.F.

Whether the numbers can keep growing like this is an open question. They date from before the E.U.-wide ban on payment for order flow, which took effect in July 2026. Under that model, brokers receive rebates from trading venues, and for years it was a key source of income for neobrokers. Trade Republic responded with best-price execution across 30 trading venues, and customers still pay €1 per trade. Interest rates are another factor: Falling key rates reduce income from customer deposits, part of which Trade Republic passes on to customers. Over the summer, the fintech also had to settle in court with the consumer protection agency of Baden-Württemberg, which considered its “Zinsen auf dein Cash” (interest on your cash) advertising misleading.