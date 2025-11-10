Zscaler acquires AI security startup SplxAI, LAUNCHub Ventures secures an exit

Cloud security leader Zscaler has acquired SplxAI, a specialized provider of automated security testing and continuous protection for enterprise AI systems. The transaction delivers a successful exit for LAUNCHub Ventures, which led the $7 million investment round earlier this year alongside Inovo Venture Partners, SCV, DNV, Runtime Ventures, and Rain Capital.

Rapid Growth Follows Early Investment

LAUNCHub backed founders Kristian Kamber and Ante Gojsalić shortly after they launched their platform and secured initial customers. Since then, SplxAI has expanded its commercial presence and enterprise client base, establishing itself as a leading platform for AI security and automated red-teaming.

Stanislav Sirakov, Partner at LAUNCHub Ventures who served on SplxAI’s Board of Directors, notes: “It’s one of the rare cases where we’ve seen a great blend of product and commercial progress as in SplxAI. I’ve rarely witnessed such a momentum in my 15 years of experience, and I’m genuinely excited about the next chapter of the company and its team.”

Advanced AI Security Platform

SplxAI developed one of the market’s most sophisticated AI security platforms, integrating automated AI red teaming, asset management, real-time threat detection, and governance compliance. Headquartered in the United States with an engineering team from Croatia, the company enables enterprises to deploy and scale AI systems securely.

Kristian Kamber, Founder and CEO of SplxAI, explains their mission: “When we founded SPLX, our mission was clear – to help enterprises deploy AI securely and responsibly, from the first line of code to real-world production. We saw a fast-approaching future where AI would power every workflow, every product, and every interaction – and we knew that security had to evolve alongside it.”

Strategic Value for Zscaler

The acquisition strengthens Zscaler’s AI security portfolio, adding deeper visibility into AI assets and workflows along with advanced continuous red teaming capabilities. As a public company and leader in cloud security, Zscaler positions itself to address growing enterprise needs for AI protection.

Ante Gojsalić, Founder and CTO of SplxAI, highlights the strategic fit: “The world is entering a new era of AI-driven transformation. Enterprises are investing billions into AI infrastructure – from LLMs and agentic systems to data pipelines and MCP servers. But this innovation comes with a massive expansion of the attack surface and an urgent need for continuous protection. From our very first conversation, it was clear: Zscaler recognizes the importance of full-lifecycle AI protection.”

LAUNCHub’s Regional Focus Pays Off

The successful exit underscores LAUNCHub’s strategic focus on identifying exceptional technical founders from Central and Eastern Europe and supporting them from the earliest stages. As emerging technologies transform global industries, LAUNCHub continues to back teams building category-defining products that expand internationally and set new standards in their markets.