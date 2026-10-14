Ambio: Finnish Plastic Recycling Startup Raises €5.1 Million

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Finnish startup Ambio has closed a seed funding round of €5.1 million. Ambio is an AI-native, end-to-end procurement solution covering the entire purchasing cycle for recycled plastics — from material sourcing to long-term supply.

Ambio Brings More Reliability to Recycled Plastics

The round is led by b2venture, with participation from Montis and existing investor Lifeline Ventures. Ambio plans to use the capital to bring trust, reliability, and speed to the procurement of recycled plastics.

Recycled plastics are in high demand among European manufacturers. Beyond being more sustainable, these materials are often cheaper and meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. On top of that, customers are asking for them more and more. Furthermore, every tonne recycled and used within Europe stays in the European supply chain — strengthening supply chain resilience and reducing dependence on imported fossil raw materials needed to produce virgin plastics.

Nevertheless, sourcing recycled plastics remains fragmented, manual, and difficult to scale. The reason: the quality of recycled polymers varies significantly depending on origin, batch, and processing history. Particularly challenging is the fact that data is scattered or missing — and quality can often only be confirmed at the production line.

AI to Predict Material Quality

Industrial buyers want recycled materials to behave like any other raw material: consistent quality, reliable delivery, no surprises. But today, that is still the exception. Ambio aims to build a verification infrastructure that makes recycled plastics a material that can be sourced reliably and at scale.

“In the industry, people like to talk about regulation and the EU. We’re a startup — we can’t yet influence what happens in Brussels. What we can influence is the purchasing experience for the buyer. If you buy virgin plastics, you know exactly what you’re getting. If you buy recyclate, you only find out whether the material works once it runs through your own production line. Our goal is to predict whether the material will work before any samples are even taken,” says CEO Tommi Bergström.

Startup Aims for International Growth

Ambio’s solution qualifies materials based on samples, documentation, and defined quality protocols. The matching engine learns from this growing dataset: every transaction delivers structured data on materials, suppliers, prices, and outcomes. The startup uses this growing dataset to continuously improve matching, quoting, and processing.

“We are investing in Ambio not only because of the talented team, but also because of the self-reinforcing competitive advantage on which the business model is built: a proprietary dataset on recyclate quality, a principal model that builds trust with buyers and sellers, and an agentic engine that translates every transaction and quality data point into better matchmaking. We are convinced that Ambio will become the central marketplace for recycled plastics in Europe and beyond,” explains Mathias Ockenfels, Partner at b2venture.

With the fresh capital, the Finnish startup plans to scale internationally and across additional polymer types. Ambio aims to become the central, pan-European trust layer of the growing recyclate market.