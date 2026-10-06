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Washington is now writing crypto rules without Congress: After the Clarity Act stalled in the Senate, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission wants to bring order to the crypto market with rules of its own. Bitcoin is taking it in stride, hovering around $86,000 (about 76,400 euros) for days, just below a stubborn ceiling.

Bitcoin Sticks to $86,000

The largest cryptocurrency is trading at around $86,100, up a slight 0.1 percent over 24 hours and about 2.7 percent over seven days. That marks a solid recovery from the September low of just under $75,000; by late September, the price had already climbed toward $87,000. U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s are providing a tailwind after drawing billions again recently.

A breakout, however, has yet to happen. On Monday, Bitcoin briefly rose above $87,000 and ran into heavy selling there for the third time since late September. Before European trading opened, the price slipped as low as $85,200. According to the broker FxPro, the run of higher lows that began last week is under pressure but still intact. “A break below $84K would signal a victory for the bears,” FxPro said. If Bitcoin also falls through the recent low near $83,000, $80,000 could quickly come into play.

Falling Yields Offer Relief

Support is coming mainly from the bond market. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell back to around 5.26 percent from its highest level since 2002, oil prices eased and the dollar index slipped below 102. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said growth and spending restraint would “very quickly” start to slow government borrowing. That paused, for now, a global bond selloff driven by inflation fears tied to the war between the United States and Iran and by bets on further Federal Reserve rate increases.

Riskier assets are benefiting across the board. Tech stocks keep setting records, Nvidia hit an all-time high in premarket trading, and gold rose almost 1 percent to just under $4,200 an ounce. The next date for crypto investors is already set: On Wednesday, the Fed will release the minutes of its most recent meeting, which could offer clues about the path of interest rates.

Among altcoins, the picture is mixed. Ether is treading water at around $2,700, while Solana and XRP have barely moved. Cardano gained more than 11 percent over the week and Hyperliquid about 6 percent, while Chainlink lost more than 8 percent.

The Top 15 Cryptocurrencies at a Glance

The largest crypto assets by market capitalization, excluding the stablecoins Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and USDS as well as the tokenized loan pool Figure Heloc (data: CoinGecko):

Cryptocurrency Price (USD) Price (EUR) 24h 7 Days Bitcoin (BTC) $86,146 €76,426 +0.11% +2.67% Ethereum (ETH) $2,709 €2,403 -0.24% +0.02% BNB (BNB) $784.69 €696.15 -0.55% +2.56% XRP (XRP) $1.51 €1.34 -0.19% +0.40% Solana (SOL) $120.19 €106.63 -0.37% +0.77% Tron (TRX) $0.3354 €0.2975 -0.28% -0.01% Zcash (ZEC) $1,367 €1,213 +2.88% -3.22% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $93.45 €82.91 +0.38% +6.07% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0957 €0.0849 -0.17% +0.80% Chainlink (LINK) $13.99 €12.41 -1.31% -8.18% Monero (XMR) $556.12 €493.37 +1.47% +3.04% Cardano (ADA) $0.2776 €0.2463 +2.21% +11.12% WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) $85.98 €76.28 +0.34% +2.49% LEO Token (LEO) $8.89 €7.89 -0.64% -1.91% Rain (RAIN) $0.0114 €0.0101 -4.17% -8.44%

The C.F.T.C. Steps In After the Clarity Act Fails

The political landscape in the United States has shifted. The Clarity Act, which was meant to divide responsibility for digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the C.F.T.C., failed to clear the required 60-vote threshold in the Senate in September. The sticking point was an ethics provision on crypto dealings by senior government officials, which many Democrats considered too weak given the Trump family’s crypto income. A new bill would have to start from scratch in the next Congress.

The C.F.T.C. is not waiting. The agency has just opened an advance consultation on two new sets of rules, Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions (CTX) and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (CAM). Interested parties have 60 days to submit comments. The plan calls for a tiered system:

Spot exchanges: Platforms that offer crypto trading without leverage remain primarily under state oversight and state money transmission laws.

Platforms that offer crypto trading without leverage remain primarily under state oversight and state money transmission laws. Leveraged trading: Platforms that offer leveraged or financed crypto purchases would fall under the C.F.T.C. and could register under a new “crypto asset market” category.

Platforms that offer leveraged or financed crypto purchases would fall under the C.F.T.C. and could register under a new “crypto asset market” category. Derivatives: Perpetual contracts and other crypto derivatives remain with the C.F.T.C., as before.

“President Trump promised to deliver a crypto asset regulatory market structure with or without legislation, and we will help him deliver it using our existing statutory authorities,” the C.F.T.C. chairman, Michael Selig, wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. The rules are meant to prevent frauds like FTX rather than only prosecute them after the fact.

Criticism of Rules Without Congress

The go-it-alone approach is not without controversy. Agency rules are easier for a future administration to overturn than a law, and that legal certainty is exactly what the Clarity Act was supposed to provide. Representative Angie Craig, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, had already urged Mr. Selig in the spring not to finalize any rules while he served as the sole commissioner of an agency designed to have five members from both parties.

For the market, the C.F.T.C. initiative is still a signal that the administration is sticking to its crypto-friendly course even with Congress gridlocked. Whether that is enough to push Bitcoin past the resistance zone at $87,400 should become clear in the coming days.